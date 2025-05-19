The Lagos State Government has announced that it will commence full enforcement of the ban on Single-Use Plastics (SUPs) across the state starting July 1, 2025.

The announcement was made by the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, during a courtesy visit by the management of Tetra Pak West Africa Limited, led by its Managing Director, Mr. Haithem Debbiche, at Alausa, Ikeja.

Mr. Wahab disclosed that the state government had been “intentional and strategic” in its plan to ban single-use plastics.

“From July 1, 2025, Lagos state will commence full enforcement of the ban on Single Use Plastics (SUPs). We’ve been intentional and strategic with 18 months of dialogue, engagement, and transition. Now, it’s time to act,” he said.

He explained that the government had spent nearly 18 months holding stakeholder engagements with both marketers and producers of single-use plastics, providing ample opportunity for industries to adapt and transition.

Backstory

The journey to the ban on single-use plastics began in January 2024, when the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources announced a ban on the usage and distribution of styrofoam and other single-use plastics. This announcement was swiftly followed by enforcement in February 2024, as state authorities began operations to seize banned materials and ensure compliance among businesses and individuals.

However, the state’s firm stance faced pushback from stakeholders across the manufacturing and retail sectors. In response, the Lagos State Government extended a moratorium on the ban until the end of 2024 to allow for further consultations and give businesses time to transition to more sustainable packaging options.

Shortly after Lagos initiated its ban, the Federal Government also moved to restrict single-use plastics within its Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs). Dr. Iziaq Adekunle Salako, then Minister of State for Environment, emphasized that the federal ban was a vital part of a national strategy to combat plastic waste.

In October 2024, the State government declared that full enforcement of the ban on styrofoam food containers and SUPs would commence in January 2025.

By early 2025, major retailers such as ShopRite began aligning with the policy by eliminating nylon bags and introducing reusable alternatives. While this marked progress, shoppers expressed mixed reactions, with some concerned about the added cost of reusable bags.

At the same time, not all retailers were fully compliant.

Meeting global standards

The commissioner emphasized that the enforcement aligns with the state’s commitment to global environmental standards.

“This is about environmental responsibility. And we have given ample time to align with global best practices. What is unacceptable elsewhere cannot become standard in Lagos. We must protect our future and do what is right for the greater good,” he noted.

Wahab reiterated the importance of responsible governance, saying the government was focused on making a meaningful impact rather than gaining public approval.

Mr. Wahab noted that the enforcement of the SUPs ban would adopt a similar approach to the earlier styrofoam ban. He emphasized that the state’s focus is on effective implementation through accountability and responsibility, rather than seeking accolades.