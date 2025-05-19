The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has clarified its stance on the nationwide ban on sachet alcohol.

Speaking in Abuja on Monday, Mr. Kenneth Azikiwe, Director of the FCT Directorate of the agency, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the temporary lifting of the ban is only valid until December 31, 2025.

He clarified that the recent ministerial lifting of the sachet alcohol ban is not permanent and urged the public to ignore any misinformation suggesting otherwise.

“There is a ministerial lifting on the ban on sachet alcohol, but it is only temporary and will be reviewed by December 31, 2025.

“After this date, the full enforcement of the ban will commence.

“The minister granted this temporary relief to allow manufacturers and regulators time to collaborate and ensure a more structured and effective implementation of the ban,” he added.

Nationwide sensitization campaigns underway

He highlighted NAFDAC’s ongoing efforts to sensitize the public across the country, noting that awareness campaigns had reached every state.

“We have sensitized distributors, and we’ve emphasized that alcohol should not be sold to individuals under the age of 18, which is also clearly indicated on product labels,” he added.

Azikiwe also commended the Distillers and Beverages Association of Nigeria (DIBAN) for supporting the awareness drive.

He reassured the public that NAFDAC remained fully committed to regulating alcohol consumption and reiterated that sachet alcohol products containing less than 200 milliliters would be phased out after December 2025.

What you should know

NAFDAC began enforcing the ban on February 1, 2024. The ban covers alcohol sold in sachets or PET bottles smaller than 200ml.

The ban was part of regulatory efforts to tackle the health risks and widespread abuse linked to cheap, easily accessible alcoholic beverages, particularly among minors and vulnerable populations.

NAFDAC cited public health concerns as a major reason for the ban, noting that the affordability of sachet alcohol made it easily accessible to underage drinkers.

Medical experts also raised alarms that the continued availability of these products could lead to a rise in alcohol-related health issues, road accidents, and substance abuse.

Before enforcement, manufacturers were given a five-year moratorium to phase out these products.

This agreement was reached in December 2018 and signed by the Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria (DIBAN), the Association of Food, Beverage & Tobacco Employers (AFBTE), the Federal Ministry of Health, NAFDAC, and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

The initial ban faced heavy resistance from industry players and other stakeholders who argued that it would affect jobs and livelihoods. Some groups also claimed the decision lacked proper consultation and socioeconomic consideration.