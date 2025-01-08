Shoppers visiting ShopRite supermarkets across Lagos State this January 2025 have noticed a significant change; the retail chain no longer provides nylon bags for groceries.

Instead, customers are offered the option of purchasing reusable shopping bags for N500 each or using shopping bags they bring from home.

A Lagos shopper, @Bisolaa, highlighted the development on X on January 3, 2025, stating, “ShopRite no longer offers nylon bags for your groceries based on Lagos State ban on single-use plastics.”

A comment under her post confirmed the update, with another user sharing a similar experience at a different ShopRite location.

Nairametrics also visited ShopRite and confirmed that the reusable shopping bags are being sold for N500 each. When we inquired with a representative, they stated it was in compliance with the ban from the Lagos State Government.

Other supermarkets in Lagos, like Ebeano and Spar, were still providing nylon bags as of when we checked last week.

This development follows the Lagos State Government’s October 2024 announcement that it would begin full enforcement of the ban on single-use plastics, including nylon bags and styrofoam food containers, starting January 2025.

Although the ban had been in place, the October directive marked the government’s intent to strictly implement the policy across the state.

The Lagos State Government has long raised concerns about the environmental impact of single-use plastics. These materials, which often clog waterways, contribute to air pollution when burned, pose serious health risks, and can take centuries to degrade, further damaging the ecosystem.

In response, the government has prioritized efforts to reduce plastic waste and encourage more sustainable practices across the state.

While some shoppers commend the move as a step toward a cleaner environment, others have expressed mixed feelings about the added cost of reusable bags.

Backstory

In January 2024, the Lagos State Government announced a ban on single-use plastics and styrofoam, citing concerns over their environmental impact, including clogging drainages, littering roads and markets, and posing health risks.

The decision was supported by several laws, including the National Environmental (Sanitation and Waste Control) Regulation 2009, which bans single-use plastics, and the 2017 State Environmental Management Protection Law.

Despite some enforcement actions by LAWMA and KAI, such as the seizure of styrofoam and sealing of businesses, enforcement was not widespread.

This led to the government issuing a final warning in October 2024, confirming that full enforcement of the ban would begin in January 2025.

The Lagos State Government also revealed that it is working with private sector organizations to provide alternatives for styrofoam containers and other single-use plastics, while supporting research into new technological solutions to address plastic waste.