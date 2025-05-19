The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Wootlab Innovations, Chioma Okoro has revealed that Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the power to revolutionize agriculture in Nigeria by increasing yields and reducing losses.

This was made known during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

Okoro emphasized that multimodal AI, which combines data from various sources, can help farmers make smarter decisions on what to plant, when to plant, apply fertilizer, and harvest.

She noted that although AI hasn’t reached its full potential, it’s already changing agriculture and other industries. AI tools now offer soil yield maps and performance analytics, helping farmers monitor their farms and plan for better results.

The Tech expert explained that by replacing guesswork with real-time, data-driven insights, AI empowers farmers to make smarter choices, leading to greater efficiency and improved yields

Okoro also highlighted how digital technology can make agriculture more transparent, fair, and effective. In developed countries, investment in digital farming has driven innovation.

She pointed out that AI can forecast weather conditions like wind, rainfall, or drought, and detect early signs of crop stress from pests or water shortages, giving farmers time to act and reduce potential losses.

Okoro stressed that giving local farmers access to these tools is key to improving productivity and ensuring Nigeria’s food supply can meet growing demand.

What you should know

In July 2024, Data and AI leader, Mr. Abel Aboh, emphasized the need for Nigeria to take advantage of the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to tackle some of its pressing challenges, where he outlined key strategies that the country can adopt to effectively implement AI-driven solutions across various sectors.

According to him, Nigeria needs to focus on applying Artificial Intelligence in the agricultural sector to achieve food sufficiency, and this should be one of the urgent steps the government must take. He further stated that this effort would involve assembling a team of qualified individuals to address the challenge using AI, as reported by Nairametrics.

As Artificial Intelligence continues to evolve, its growing influence offers a transformative opportunity for Nigeria, particularly in critical sectors like agriculture. By ensuring AI systems are trustworthy, explainable, transparent, and fair, the country can unlock immense value for its people.