In recognition of his exceptional leadership, professionalism, and remarkable contributions to Nigeria’s banking sector, Dr. Olufemi Bakre, Managing Director/CEO of Parallex Bank, has been conferred with the Honorary Citizenship of the State of Atlanta, Georgia.

The honorary recognition was presented during the 2025 Trade Conference of PAAC, held in Atlanta, Georgia.

The annual event, organized in collaboration with EXIM Bank and the African Union, celebrates impactful leaders who have made significant contributions to trade, investment, and socio-economic development across Africa and the diaspora.

In addition to the honorary citizenship, Dr. Olufemi Bakre was also bestowed the Excellence in Corporate Governance Award by PAAC, in acknowledgment of his strong commitment to ethical leadership, transparency, and sound governance practices within Nigeria’s banking landscape.

Describing the honors as well deserved, Mr. Chuck Barlow, Chief Executive Officer of PAAC, praised Dr. Bakre for his visionary leadership, which has positioned Parallex Bank as a key player in fostering international trade and investment. He noted that Dr. Bakre’s integrity, and commitment to innovation have been instrumental in the bank’s rise to prominence.

“Dr. Bakre embodies the values of excellence and ethical leadership. His ability in steering Parallex Bank to global relevance, especially in promoting cross-border trade, is commendable,” Barlow said.

With these recognitions, Dr. Bakre joins a distinguished group of Nigerians who have received similar honors. In his response, Dr. Bakre expressed heartfelt appreciation for the honours, describing them as both humbling and motivating.

“I am truly honoured by this recognition. It inspires me to do more, not just for the growth of Parallex Bank, but for the advancement of Nigeria and Africa at large,” he said. “I am grateful to the state of Georgia for these prestigious honours and to the Board, Management, and Staff of Parallex Bank for their unwavering support in driving our vision of limitless banking.”

Dr. Bakre reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring that every customer, stakeholder, and partner experiences Parallex Bank’s promise of innovation, inclusion, and borderless financial solutions.