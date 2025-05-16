The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday released its Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for April 2025, revealing that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate eased to 23.71%, down from 24.23% recorded in March.

This represents a modest month-on-month decline of 0.52 percentage points.

According to the report, urban inflation stood at 24.29% year-on-year—11.71 percentage points lower than the 36.00% recorded in April 2024.

On a monthly basis, urban inflation dropped to 1.18% in April 2025 from 3.96% in March.

Rural inflation was reported at 22.83% year-on-year, down by 8.81 percentage points from 31.64% in April 2024. On a month-on-month basis, rural inflation stood at 3.56%, compared to 3.73% in March.

While states such as Benue, the FCT, and Zamfara continue to grapple with high inflationary pressures, others—like Ogun, Plateau, and Ondo—have recorded relatively low inflation rates.

Based on the latest NBS data, the following are the top ten states with the lowest inflation rates in April 2025:

1. Ogun and Adamawa – 20.9%

Ogun and Adamawa tied for the same headline inflation rate at 20.9% year-on-year.

Ogun State recorded food inflation at 9.9% y-o-y, with a month-on-month (m-o-m) decline of -7.1% for food and -3.2% m-o-m for all items.

Adamawa State reported food inflation at 9.5% y-o-y, with food inflation falling by -1.6% m-o-m, while inflation for all items rose 3.5% m-o-m.

2. Taraba – 19.9%

Taraba followed closely with a headline inflation rate of 19.9% y-o-y. Food inflation stood at 20.3% y-o-y, with a 1.4% m-o-m increase in food prices and a 2.5% m-o-m increase in all items.

3. Rivers – 19.2%

Oil-rich Rivers State recorded 19.2% y-o-y inflation. Food inflation was at 18.0% y-o-y, with a 1.8% m-o-m increase in food inflation, while all items declined by -0.7% m-o-m.

4. Plateau – 18.9%

Plateau came in fourth with 18.9% y-o-y inflation. The state experienced a high food inflation rate of 30.5% y-o-y. On a monthly basis, food inflation rose by 11.4%, and all items increased by 1.8%.

5. Oyo – 18.7%

Oyo State recorded 18.7% y-o-y headline inflation. Food inflation stood at 21.5% y-o-y, with a significant decline of -7.0% m-o-m in food prices and -6.4% m-o-m in all items.

6. Katsina – 17.6%

Katsina ranked sixth with 17.6% y-o-y inflation. Food inflation was 22.1% y-o-y, rising by 6.4% m-o-m, while all items declined by -3.0% m-o-m.

7. Akwa Ibom – 17.4%

Akwa Ibom posted 17.4% y-o-y inflation. Food inflation stood at 16.4% y-o-y, with a 5.8% m-o-m increase in food prices and 6.4% m-o-m rise in all items.

8. Kwara – 17.3%

Kwara followed with a 17.3% y-o-y inflation rate. The state recorded 15.8% food inflation y-o-y, with 2.8% m-o-m increase in food prices and 3.4% m-o-m in all items.

9. Cross River – 17.1%

Cross River had a headline inflation rate of 17.1% y-o-y. Food inflation stood at 14.5% y-o-y, with 2.2% m-o-m rise in food prices and 3.9% m-o-m for all items.

10. Ondo – 13.4%

Ondo topped the list with the lowest inflation rate in April 2025 at 13.4% y-o-y. Interestingly, food inflation was higher at 20.6% y-o-y, but on a monthly basis, the state experienced 5.2% m-o-m rise in food prices while all items declined by -3.4% m-o-m.