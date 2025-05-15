Neveah Limited, a trailblazer in Nigeria’s export and commodity trading sector, has been ranked 21st on the 2025 edition of the Financial Times Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies list, and notably, 1st in the Metals and Mining category.

This prestigious recognition marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey, affirming its position as one of the continent’s most dynamic and resilient enterprises.

Founded with a bold vision to transform Africa’s participation in global trade, Neveah has consistently demonstrated exceptional growth, strategic agility, and a deep commitment to innovation.

The company’s rise to prominence is not merely a story of numbers, but one of purpose-driven leadership and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

Over the years, Neveah has expanded its footprint across international markets, strengthened its operational capabilities, and delivered consistent year-on-year revenue growth, all while maintaining a strong focus on sustainability and value creation.

What makes this achievement particularly remarkable is the context in which it was realized. In a period marked by economic uncertainty, currency volatility, and inflationary pressures, Neveah not only weathered the storm but thrived.

The company made a bold and forward-looking investment in a multi-billion-naira aluminum and copper recycling plant, an ambitious project that underscores its commitment to industrial innovation and environmental stewardship. This strategic move, while capital-intensive, reflects Neveah’s long-term vision to drive sustainable development and create high-impact opportunities within Nigeria’s non-oil export sector.

Despite the challenges posed by the fluctuating naira and broader macroeconomic instability, Neveah’s performance has remained resilient. Its ability to maintain momentum and deliver value in such a volatile environment speaks volumes about the strength of its leadership, its workforce’s dedication, and its business model’s soundness.

According to Ibidapo Lawal, Chief Executive Officer of Neveah Limited, “This recognition by the Financial Times is a powerful validation of our journey. It reflects not just our growth, but our grit. We are proud of what we’ve achieved, but even more excited about what lies ahead. Our mission remains clear: to build a globally competitive African enterprise that delivers value, empowers communities, and champions sustainability.”

As Neveah looks to the future, it remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation, impact, and inclusive growth. The company continues to set new benchmarks in the industry, proving that with vision, resilience, and integrity, African businesses can lead on the global stage, even in the most challenging times.