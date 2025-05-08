The Lagos State Government has granted an extension for owners of buildings encroaching on the Ikota River setback in Lekki—including Oral Estate, Lekki County, Westend, and parts of Megamound Estate—to vacate their properties.

The extension, announced Thursday by Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources Tokunbo Wahab via his official X account, follows resident appeals for more time to relocate.

It also comes after the expiration of contravention notices issued to property owners.

The move is part of ongoing efforts to clear encroachments, restore the river’s right of way, and address persistent flooding in the Lekki area.

“Following our inspection of the Ikota River setback areas—Oral Estate, Westend, Megamounds, and Lekki County, we’ve extended the removal notice for affected homeowners, not out of weakness, but compassion.

“While we remain committed to restoring the Right of Way to address flooding and protect lives, we also understand that families need time to relocate.

“This is why we’re allowing some grace before enforcement begins. Only structures clearly within the river’s path will be removed, and we will continue to engage residents with empathy while holding non-compliant homeowners accountable,” Wahab’s tweet read.

In a follow-up press statement signed by Kunle Adeshina, Director of Public Affairs at the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, the government raised concerns over illegal sandfilling and unauthorized land reclamation by developers in the affected areas.

The statement noted that these activities have significantly narrowed the river channel and heightened the risk of flooding.

More insights

The Ministry of Environment and Water Resources stressed that developers failed to obtain necessary Environmental Impact Assessments (EIA) and drainage approvals, warning that such violations carry long-term environmental consequences.

According to the ministry, approximately 18 structures in Oral Estate alone are directly within the river setback. Similar infractions were identified in other parts of Lekki, reinforcing the urgency of the restoration drive.

The government said it remains open to continued dialogue with property owners but emphasized that enforcement will proceed where necessary to reclaim the river’s right of way.

What you should know

The Lagos state government recently addressed concerns around demolition in Lagos, stating that not all buildings without approval would be brought down. Instead, owners would be given the chance to correct planning infractions and bring their properties into compliance.

However, the government made it clear that demolition would proceed in cases where structures endanger public safety, such as those built under high-tension power lines, on pipelines, or within drainage channels and designated rights of way.

In this case, the affected buildings were marked for encroaching into the setback of the Ikota River, a natural drainage channel. As such, their removal aligns with the government’s stated policy.