Imagine waking up every morning in a beautifully designed, fully detached bungalow, with premium amenities and breathtaking surroundings – all in one of Nigeria’s most sought-after locations.

This is not just a dream; it’s a reality waiting for you at AyHomes Investment Ltd.

Since its establishment in 2018, AyHomes has been dedicated to delivering top-tier real estate opportunities for clients both in Nigeria and abroad.

With a commitment to excellence, integrity, and quality, AyHomes has helped over 2,000 Nigerians and diaspora buyers turn their dream of homeownership into reality.

Now, AyHomes is raising the bar in the Nigerian real estate market with the launch of its latest luxury bungalow project. Offering stunning 4-bedroom fully detached homes in prime locations, these homes promise not just a place to live, but a lifestyle to aspire to. And with an incredibly affordable deposit of just N10 million, your dream home is closer than ever.

These 95 exquisite bungalow units are set for completion in just 7 months, ensuring that you won’t have to wait long to settle into your luxurious new home. And with Phase 2 rolling out 250 additional units in high-demand locations like Igando and Ibeju Lekki, there’s never been a better time to invest.

Each property comes with an official government-allocated Certificate of Occupancy (C of O), providing peace of mind and legal security for your investment.

Here’s what makes AyHomes luxury bungalows stand out:

⁠ ⁠24/7 Security: CCTV cameras to keep you and your family safe.

⁠ ⁠Active Living: A state-of-the-art sports complex for fitness and recreation.

⁠ ⁠Sustainable Living: Solar-powered homes designed for a greener future.

⁠ ⁠Reliable Infrastructure: Well-built roads and proper drainage systems.

⁠ ⁠Safety First: Solar-powered street lighting for added security and convenience.

Whether you are in Nigeria or investing from abroad, AyHomes makes homeownership easy, affordable, and secure. Clients rave about the company’s exceptional service: “Great customer service,” says Ifeoluwa Oyeleye; “AyHomes helped me secure my plot of land in Epe,” shares Oderah Obukwelu; and “AyHomes is the go-to real estate company for anyone looking for property in Lagos Island, especially the Ibeju-Lekki axis,” recommends Ngozi Obiageri Wokocha.

Don’t miss out on this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity! Secure your premium unit today and start living the luxurious life you deserve.

Act now! Contact AyHomes via WhatsApp at 0908 3333 377 or call/WhatsApp 0707 9269 999 for more details. Follow @ayhomes.ng on Instagram for exclusive updates, offers, and a sneak peek at Nigeria’s most exciting luxury bungalow projects.