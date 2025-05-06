Redtech, a fast-rising fintech company backed by Heirs Holdings, processed over N12 trillion ($10 billion) in payment transactions in 2024, marking a major milestone in its mission to build Africa’s next-generation payment infrastructure.

The figure was announced by CEO, Redtech, Emmanuel Ojo, during his keynote speech at the Future of Payment Conference by BusinessDay, a premier gathering of regulators, banking executives, fintech disruptors, and investors, which was held in Lagos yesterday.

This achievement comes amidst the exponential growth of Africa’s digital payment landscape, where innovation, scale, and resilience are key to winning the market.

With an expanding footprint and a growing portfolio of enterprise clients, Redtech’s flagship payment platform, RedPay, is fast becoming the backbone for businesses, enabling fast, secure, and seamless transactions for businesses and individuals.

Redtech’s payment infrastructure supports high-volume operations for leading institutions across hospitality, power, energy, retail, insurance, and financial services. The company also supports financial institutions in strengthening their retail capabilities through smart, integrated payment solutions.

RedPay, its all-inclusive payment platform, comprises Merchant Payment Solutions, Payment Cards, E-Commerce Gateways, Mobile Apps, Virtual Account Service, and a range of Value-Added Services.

Speaking about the milestone, Emmanuel Ojo, CEO of Redtech, said:

“At Redtech, every transaction processed through our systems reflects trust, our drive for transformation, and signals economic momentum. Payments are the foundation of modern economies, and in Africa, they hold the key to unlocking inclusive growth and connecting more people to opportunity. We’re building with the purpose of driving a more connected, more prosperous Africa”.

Emmanuel also revealed the company’s intention to expand into other African countries beyond Nigeria, helping businesses across the continent scale rapidly with smart payment systems.

Redtech is driven by a bold vision to power prosperity by leveraging advanced technology to create seamless, secure, and scalable payment solutions tailored specifically for African markets.

Redtech is a financial technology company committed to empowering individuals and businesses through innovative, reliable, and scalable payment solutions.

Its flagship platform, RedPay, supports fast, secure, and seamless transactions through a comprehensive suite of services including merchant payment solutions, payment cards, e-commerce gateways, mobile apps, virtual account services, and value-added services, tailored for modern commerce.

Redtech is an investee company and a member of Heirs Holdings Group, a leading pan-African investment company with investments across 24 countries worldwide and four continents. Operating with a Pan-African vision and global standards, Redtech delivers technology that drives economic growth across industries and borders.