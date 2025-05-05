The Enugu State Government has introduced new mining regulations aimed at ensuring fair revenue distribution for host communities and enhancing safety standards throughout the state.

These reforms, which seek to formalize mining operations, are designed to strengthen accountability in the sector while ensuring that local communities benefit directly from mineral resource extraction.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Monday by Dan Nwomeh, the Senior Special Adviser on Media to Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah.

The statement also highlighted that the reforms are being led by the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Solid Minerals and Mining.

“In line with the cardinal policies of Enugu State Governor Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah emphasizing traceability, transparency, and accountability, and in response to the alarming state of operations in the mining sector, the Enugu State Government, through the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Solid Minerals and Mining, has initiated a comprehensive formalization of mining activities across the state.

“This strategic initiative is aimed at safeguarding lives, enforcing regulatory compliance, and ensuring fair revenue distribution for host communities and the state at large,” the statement read in part.

The statement noted that the move comes after years of unregulated operations, which the government said had led to over 20 deaths in poorly managed sand and burrow pits across the state.

In addition to prioritizing safety, the new rules aim to guarantee fair revenue distribution, particularly through mandatory community development levies paid by operators to the host communities.

Under the new regulations, all operators involved in sand, laterite, and mudstone mining—such as pit owners, union members, tipper drivers, and excavator operators—are required to register with the Ministry of Solid Mineral Resources. Additionally, each burrow pit must maintain a comprehensive list of its workers and submit it to the Ministry for effective oversight.

As part of the reform, the government has established a unified Burrow Pit Owners Union, which will coordinate operations and maintain a centralized record of mining activities across the state. Moreover, any proposed price adjustments within the sector must now undergo review and approval by the Ministry to prevent arbitrary hikes.

To improve safety, all operators must implement protocols certified by safety experts, undergo regular inspections, and halt operations in pits deemed unsafe. The government has also mandated the payment of necessary royalties and levies, including community development fees, ensuring that host communities receive direct benefits from mining activities.

Additionally, all mining communities are required to establish Community Mining Committees within seven days of this notice. The list of committee members must then be submitted to the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Solid Minerals and Mining for formal inauguration.

The statement stressed that unregulated and unsafe mining practices will no longer be tolerated, reaffirming the government’s commitment to safeguarding lives and ensuring that communities benefit fairly from their natural resources.