The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has published the official statistical breakdown of the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) results.

Out of over 1.95 million registered candidates nationwide, only 21.5% scored above 200.

The announcement was made on Monday, May 5, 2025, via the Board’s official handle on X.

Performance breakdown

From the total of 1,955,069 candidates who sat for the exam, the data showed:

4,756 candidates (0.24%) scored 320 and above

7,658 (0.39%) scored between 300–319

73,441 (3.76%) scored between 250–299

334,560 (17.11%) scored between 200–249

983,187 (50.29%) scored between 160–199

488,197 (24.97%) scored between 140–159

This indicates that 420,415 candidates, representing approximately 21.5% of the total 1,955,069 who sat for the exam, scored above 200, while nearly 78.5% scored 200 or below

Underage candidates

JAMB disclosed that although 40,247 underage candidates were granted special permission to sit for the 2025 UTME to showcase exceptional academic abilities, only 467 (1.16%) met the threshold set by the Board.

“As part of the results, 40,247 underage candidates were permitted to demonstrate their exceptional abilities. However, only 467 of these candidates (1.16%) achieved scores that meet the threshold for exceptional ability as defined for the UTME, with their performance in the subsequent three stages still pending.

Of the total number registered, 97 candidates were involved in examination infractions, while 2,157 others are currently undergoing investigations for suspected malpractices.

Additionally, 71,701 candidates were absent. Those facing biometric challenges are also under investigation, and those who are cleared will be rescheduled for examination at designated centres,” the Board said.

Their progress into the next three stages of assessment is still pending and will be tracked in subsequent updates.

Exam misconduct

The Board revealed that 97 candidates were caught engaging in direct examination infractions, while 2,157 others are currently being investigated for suspected malpractice.

“Of the total number registered, 97 candidates were involved in examination infractions, while 2,157 others are currently undergoing investigations for suspected malpractices,” the agency stated.

JAMB noted that 71,701 candidates failed to appear for the examination. In many of these cases, biometric verification issues were cited. The Board confirmed that candidates with unresolved biometric challenges are under investigation, and those cleared will be rescheduled to take the UTME at approved centres.

“Those facing biometric challenges are also under investigation, and those who are cleared will be rescheduled for examination at designated centres,” JAMB assured.

JAMB emphasized that some results are still being processed, particularly for blind candidates and those under the JAMB Equal Opportunity Group (JEOG).

The Board noted that all pending results would be released once the evaluation is complete.