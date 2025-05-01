The Cross River House of Assembly has repealed the Essential Drugs Programme Law of 2002 and passed the State Drugs and Health Commodities Management Agency Bill, 2025, into law.

The bill, sponsored by Mr. Hillary Bisong, a member representing Boki 2 State Constituency, was first read at plenary on September 12, 2024.

It was later referred to the House Committee on Health, Nutrition, and Food Security after the second reading.

Speaking on the bill, Bisong, who also serves as the Chairman of the Health Committee, recalled that the World Health Organization (WHO) introduced the Essential Drug Programme globally in 1981.

He stated that the programme was held in Cross River in 2002. However, he explained that while several provisions of the Essential Drug Programme Law were retained, the new law provides a more comprehensive framework.

“The law has transitioned from a programme-based structure to a full-fledged agency model, expanding its scope of operation to meet the current healthcare delivery realities.

“The proposed agency will be responsible for enforcing standards for proper management and distribution, as well as overseeing the circulation of drugs and health commodities across the state,” he explained.

Support from lawmakers

In separate contributions, the lawmakers unanimously supported the bill, emphasizing that the proposed agency would enhance the performance of the existing health insurance scheme and create employment opportunities.

Expressing his happiness over the passage of the bill, Mr. Elvert Ayambem, Speaker of the House, stated that the 10th Assembly would continue to promote good governance through people-oriented legislation.

What you should know

The Essential Drugs Programme Law of 2002 was enacted by the Cross River State House of Assembly to ensure the provision of essential medicines and drugs to the people of Cross River State.

The primary objective of the law is to provide equitable access to affordable and essential medicines to improve healthcare delivery in the state. It was designed to address gaps in access to critical medications for treating common diseases and conditions.

This law established a framework for the management and distribution of essential medicines in the state. It also facilitated the creation of an agency responsible for overseeing the implementation of the programme and ensuring that drugs reach all regions, especially underserved areas.

Additionally, the law allows for the regulation of drug prices to make essential medicines more affordable for the general public, aiming to minimize profiteering that could make life-saving medicines inaccessible to those who need them the most.