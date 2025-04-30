The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has introduced a streamlined digital application process for tinted glass permits as part of efforts to promote transparency, reduce human interference, and eliminate exploitation by third-party agents.

Announced on Wednesday via the Force’s official X page, the digital rollout enables citizens to apply through a secure online platform, possap.gov.ng. Vehicle owners were advised to “avoid shortcuts” and use the official portal to complete the application.

“Applying for a Tinted Glass Permit Just Got Easier! Follow these simple steps to register and apply for your Tinted Glass Permit via our digital portal at http://possap.gov.ng,” the Force said.

“The process is seamless, secure, and transparent—from account creation to vehicle inspection and biometric capture. Avoid shortcuts. Apply the right way—online, the official way.”

How the process works

According to the Police advisory, the application involves nine key steps:

Visit possap.gov.ng and sign up using your NIN, BVN, or TIN.

Create an account by entering your correct personal details.

Verify your email address using the code sent to your inbox.

Log in using your email and password.

Select “Tinted Glass Permit” from the list of available services.

Enter your vehicle details and upload all required documents.

Review and submit your application.

Make payment online.

Await scheduling for vehicle inspection and biometric data capture at your selected NPF Intelligence Department.

Why it matters

The launch of the digital permit system is part of a broader modernization strategy by the Nigeria Police to digitize public services and reduce the influence of unofficial intermediaries. It also addresses widespread complaints of police harassment linked to factory-fitted tinted windows.

The use of the official portal ensures all applications are processed under proper supervision, with built-in identity verification through the applicant’s NIN and TIN. This follows the 2024 reform measures that lifted the ban imposed in June 2022 on tinted glass permits, which were originally suspended due to security concerns.

By resuming the permit process, the Police aim to distinguish between legitimate users, such as those with medical needs or security assignments, and individuals using tinted vehicles for crimes like kidnapping, robbery, or “one-chance” scams.