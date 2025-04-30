Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has approved a new salary structure for health workers in the state.

Known as the Abia State Health Workers Salary Scale (ASHWOSS), the implementation of the new scale will take effect from May 1.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Abia State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ogbonnaya Uche, on Wednesday in Umuahia.

According to Uche, the newly approved Abia State Health Workers Salary Scale (ASHWOSS) aligns with the federal salary structure for health professionals, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, physiotherapists, optometrists, medical laboratory scientists, and radiographers.

“This means that, with effect from May 1, 2025, Abia health workers will begin to receive the same remuneration as their counterparts in federal health institutions,” he said.

771 new health workers to be recruited

Uche also announced that the state will recruit 771 new health workers, including doctors, nurses, pharmacists, medical laboratory scientists, physiotherapists, radiographers, and other categories of healthcare professionals.

He explained that the figure was determined through a needs assessment carried out across the health facilities and agencies under the Ministry of Health.

Funding and incentives for workforce expansion

Uche stated that the government has approved the release of funds to cover the salaries of the 771 new health workers to be recruited into the state’s healthcare workforce.

He added that Governor Alex Otti has directed the Ministry of Health to negotiate a special emolument package aimed at attracting and retaining critical human resources for the health sector.

Specialist recruitment targets key areas

According to him, the state is seeking to recruit consultants and specialists in key medical fields, including laparoscopic and minimally invasive surgery, anesthesia and intensive care, transplant and robotic surgery, cardiac and neurosurgery, as well as neonatology.

Other priority areas for specialist recruitment include interventional radiology, neurology, cardiology, nephrology, ophthalmology, oncology, orthopedics, and plastic surgery on a case-by-case basis, as the need arises.

Uche noted that all these approvals will take effect from May 1.

What you should know

Health workers in Abia State have long faced serious challenges ranging from unpaid salaries and poor infrastructure in health facilities to a shortage of skilled personnel. These issues have significantly strained the healthcare system and hindered effective service delivery.

In response, Governor Alex Otti’s administration has allocated 15% of the state’s budget to the health sector. This investment is aimed at improving infrastructure, ensuring regular salary payments, and providing professional development opportunities for health workers.