The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Kano Zonal Directorate, has announced plans to sue suspects allegedly linked to the sum of $86,500, 305,150 Saudi Riyals, and 200 Euros, which were intercepted and confiscated by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

This was disclosed in a statement published on the EFCC’s X page on Monday.

The Commission also revealed that it has commenced an investigation into the development.

The development further underscores the anti-graft agency’s clampdown on suspects over undeclared foreign currencies at airports.

The funds were reportedly discovered in an unaccompanied bag suspected to have been smuggled into the country. The bag was intercepted on Sunday, April 27, 2025, when a clearing agent, Sale Bala, attempted to retrieve it.

EFCC plans arraignment

According to the EFCC, upon physical inspection, Customs officers discovered the foreign currencies concealed in bedspreads (duvets) and date packages hidden inside the luggage.

Further investigation led to the arrest of Bala and a second suspect, Abdullahi Tahir, who was reportedly assigned to receive the bag after clearance.

“The money was handed over to the EFCC by Chief Superintendent of Customs (CSC) Abdulahi Hashim and received on behalf of the Commission by Assistant Commander of the EFCC (ACE II) Aminu Bashir,” the statement added.

The EFCC stated that the suspects, as well as the seized funds, are in the custody of the Commission, and assured that they will be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

The EFCC commended the Nigeria Customs Service for its vigilance and reiterated the importance of inter-agency cooperation in safeguarding the nation’s economy.

More Insights

The Commission, in collaboration with Customs and other stakeholders, has intensified efforts to enlighten the public on the legal requirements for cash movement and the consequences of non-compliance.

On Saturday, April 26, 2025, the EFCC, ICPC, and the Nigeria Customs Service jointly organized a sensitization program to educate stakeholders about the legalities of cash movement in and out of Nigeria.

The legal requirements for the movement of cash, as enshrined in Nigerian laws and regulations, were highlighted during the meeting.

According to the EFCC, the event drew a large audience from the Bureau De Change community, travel agencies, airport authorities, pilgrim boards, and the Kano Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Backstory on Court Development

Nairametrics previously reported that Justice Deinde I. Dipeolu of the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, convicted and sentenced Okunfulure Olusola Steve to three months in prison for failing to declare $30,000 at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos.

The court ruled that the offense violated money laundering laws, according to a statement from the EFCC.

The convict was arrested on March 28, 2025, at the same airport by operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for allegedly making a false declaration involving $30,000.