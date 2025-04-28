Foreign immigrants seeking to relocate abroad without a job offer now have more options, as several countries have introduced or expanded their Job Seeker Visa programmes.

A Job Seeker Visa enables qualified candidates to reside in a country temporarily while actively looking for employment without requiring a job offer or sponsorship beforehand.

This visa type not only provides job seekers with ample time to explore employment prospects but also offers a structured path to securing long-term residence once a job is found.

If you’re considering making a bold career move overseas, here are seven countries where you can relocate using a job seeker visa, giving you the chance to kickstart your international career journey.

1. Germany

Germany’s strong economy, particularly in fields like engineering, IT, and healthcare, makes it a popular destination.

Visa: Germany job seeker visa

Duration: Up to six months

Eligibility

Be over 18 years old.

Hold at least a Bachelor’s degree.

Have a minimum of five years’ relevant work experience.

Show proof of financial stability (minimum €5,604 in a blocked account).

Key Documents

Valid passport

Recent passport photos

Cover letter outlining job search plan

Degree certificates

Proof of accommodation

CV

Health insurance

Financial proof

Birth certificate or Aadhaar card

2. Austria

Austria targets “very highly qualified workers” and assesses applicants on a 100-point scale.

Visa: Austria job seeker visa for highly qualified workers

Duration: Up to six months

Eligibility

Score at least 70 out of 100 points based on education, research, awards, salary history, and language skills.

Key documents

Passport

Passport-sized photo

Accommodation proof

Health insurance

Financial proof

Supporting documents for point-based criteria

3. Sweden

Sweden’s job seeker permit supports individuals with advanced academic qualifications.

Visa: Sweden Residence Permit for Job Seeking or Business Start-Up

Duration: Three to nine months

Eligibility

Hold an advanced-level degree (Master’s, PhD).

Have sufficient financial means.

Documents required

Passport

Academic transcripts

Proof of funds

Health insurance

Letter of consent for degree verification

4. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The UAE offers multiple options based on skill level and academic qualifications.

Visa: UAE Job Seeker Visa

Duration: 60, 90, or 120 days

Eligibility

Be a professional in designated fields or

Be a graduate from one of the top 500 universities within the last two years.

Documents required

Passport

Passport-sized photographs

Attested degree certificates

5. Portugal

Portugal’s Job Seeker Visa allows entry even without an initial employment offer.

Visa: Portugal Job Seeker Visa

Duration: 120 days, extendable by 60 days

Eligibility and documents

Requirements can be confirmed via Portugal’s Diplomatic Portal.

Visa application form

Valid passport

Two passport photos

Criminal record certificate

Travel insurance

Proof of financial means (minimum three months’ minimum wage)

6. Spain

Spain supports graduates from its own institutions with a specialized residence permit.

Visa: Spain Residence Permit for Job Search or Business Start-Up

Duration: 12 to 24 months

Eligibility

Graduate from a Spanish university.

Hold a Level 6 or higher qualification.

Have sufficient financial means and health insurance.

Key documents

Passport

EX01 application form

Health insurance certificate

Spanish academic certificate

7. Denmark

Denmark offers a flexible job-seeking permit to both professionals and graduates.

Visa: Denmark Job Seeking Permit (Post-Study or Post-Employment)

Duration: Up to six months

Eligibility

Employees who lost jobs under specific Danish schemes (apply within two days of dismissal).

Graduates with a PhD or similar degree from Denmark.

Key documents

Passport

Proof of application fee payment

Dismissal letter (for employees)

Biometric data