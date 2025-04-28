Foreign immigrants seeking to relocate abroad without a job offer now have more options, as several countries have introduced or expanded their Job Seeker Visa programmes.
A Job Seeker Visa enables qualified candidates to reside in a country temporarily while actively looking for employment without requiring a job offer or sponsorship beforehand.
This visa type not only provides job seekers with ample time to explore employment prospects but also offers a structured path to securing long-term residence once a job is found.
If you’re considering making a bold career move overseas, here are seven countries where you can relocate using a job seeker visa, giving you the chance to kickstart your international career journey.
1. Germany
Germany’s strong economy, particularly in fields like engineering, IT, and healthcare, makes it a popular destination.
- Visa: Germany job seeker visa
- Duration: Up to six months
Eligibility
- Be over 18 years old.
- Hold at least a Bachelor’s degree.
- Have a minimum of five years’ relevant work experience.
- Show proof of financial stability (minimum €5,604 in a blocked account).
Key Documents
- Valid passport
- Recent passport photos
- Cover letter outlining job search plan
- Degree certificates
- Proof of accommodation
- CV
- Health insurance
- Financial proof
- Birth certificate or Aadhaar card
2. Austria
Austria targets “very highly qualified workers” and assesses applicants on a 100-point scale.
Visa: Austria job seeker visa for highly qualified workers
Duration: Up to six months
Eligibility
Score at least 70 out of 100 points based on education, research, awards, salary history, and language skills.
Key documents
- Passport
- Passport-sized photo
- Accommodation proof
- Health insurance
- Financial proof
- Supporting documents for point-based criteria
3. Sweden
Sweden’s job seeker permit supports individuals with advanced academic qualifications.
- Visa: Sweden Residence Permit for Job Seeking or Business Start-Up
- Duration: Three to nine months
Eligibility
- Hold an advanced-level degree (Master’s, PhD).
- Have sufficient financial means.
Documents required
- Passport
- Academic transcripts
- Proof of funds
- Health insurance
- Letter of consent for degree verification
4. United Arab Emirates (UAE)
The UAE offers multiple options based on skill level and academic qualifications.
- Visa: UAE Job Seeker Visa
- Duration: 60, 90, or 120 days
Eligibility
- Be a professional in designated fields or
- Be a graduate from one of the top 500 universities within the last two years.
Documents required
- Passport
- Passport-sized photographs
- Attested degree certificates
5. Portugal
Portugal’s Job Seeker Visa allows entry even without an initial employment offer.
- Visa: Portugal Job Seeker Visa
- Duration: 120 days, extendable by 60 days
Eligibility and documents
Requirements can be confirmed via Portugal’s Diplomatic Portal.
- Visa application form
- Valid passport
- Two passport photos
- Criminal record certificate
- Travel insurance
- Proof of financial means (minimum three months’ minimum wage)
6. Spain
Spain supports graduates from its own institutions with a specialized residence permit.
- Visa: Spain Residence Permit for Job Search or Business Start-Up
- Duration: 12 to 24 months
Eligibility
- Graduate from a Spanish university.
- Hold a Level 6 or higher qualification.
- Have sufficient financial means and health insurance.
Key documents
- Passport
- EX01 application form
- Health insurance certificate
- Spanish academic certificate
7. Denmark
Denmark offers a flexible job-seeking permit to both professionals and graduates.
- Visa: Denmark Job Seeking Permit (Post-Study or Post-Employment)
- Duration: Up to six months
Eligibility
- Employees who lost jobs under specific Danish schemes (apply within two days of dismissal).
- Graduates with a PhD or similar degree from Denmark.
Key documents
- Passport
- Proof of application fee payment
- Dismissal letter (for employees)
- Biometric data
