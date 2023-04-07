Key highlights

There are countries in Europe that offer job seeker visas to professionals who want to move abroad but do not yet have a job offer

This job seeker visa is a temporary residence permit that allows you to look for work in the country without a sponsor or an offer letter for a set period of time. In most countries, if you find a job and meet the requirements, you can obtain permanent residency

Germany, Austria, Sweden, and Portugal are these countries that can offer you a job seeker visa

Professionals seeking to relocate abroad are frequently impeded by the fact that they may not have a job lined up, which is usually a requirement for obtaining work visas. This could also cause a delay in their relocation plans.

Interestingly, it appears most employers abroad find it easier to employ someone who already resides in the country. Many Nigerians who are aware of this route, have started to obtain it to relocate for the purpose of seeking a job.

This job seeker visa in all countries has a maximum validity limit before its expiration and proof of financial requirement is needed. Also, if there is no employment relationship gets established, the visa holder must leave the country.

Here are four countries that happen to be in Europe that offers job-seeker visas.

Germany

A German Job Seeker visa allows you to live and work in Germany for up to six months. However, not everyone is qualified for this kind of visa, and there are requirements that must be satisfied in order to be granted one.

The German job seeker visa requires its applicants to meet the following criteria to be eligible to apply:

An adult of 18 years or older

A holder of a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree from a German university, or a foreign degree that is equivalent.

A minimum of five years of work experience.

The documents required for your Germany job seeker visa application are:

Two filled-out, printed, and signed application forms

Valid passport.

Three identical passport-format photographs according to biometric specifications.

Proof of accommodation.

Proof of travel health insurance. You should provide proof that you are health insured.

Proof of financial resources. You should prove you can cover your expenses for the duration of your stay, through a bank statement, or a letter of commitment/declaration by someone proving your expenses will be covered.

Curriculum Vitae

Proof of personal status. (if applicable: marriage certificate, birth certificate of applicant, wife, children).

Cover letter for your visa application, written and signed by the applicant explaining the exact purpose, course of action to find a job, and the duration of their stay in Germany as well as further career plans.

Proof of academic qualification.

Visa fee payment confirmation

Austria

The Austrian Jobseeker Visa is valid for six months and entitles the holder to stay and look for work legally in Austria. The points criteria system, which includes the following, requires applicants to receive at least 70 points out of a possible 100 points in order to be qualified for the job seeker visa, one must be a graduate from a higher education institution, have a qualification and skill in mathematics, informatics, natural sciences, or technology, a Ph.D. or postdoctoral training.

Others are activities involving research and innovation, obtaining awards, working knowledge, language abilities, age, and study in Austria.

The criteria for calculating your points are listed below;

A four-year degree in a relevant field earns you up to 20 points.

Working Experience: 1 year of experience equals 2 points.

Language: German earns you an extra 10 points, while English earns you 5 points.

Age: If you are 35 years old, you get 20 points, someone 40 years old gets 15 points, and someone 45 years old gets 10 points.

If you studied in Austria, you get an extra ten points.

The documents needed are:

Passport

Proof of sufficient financial means: Having funds in your account demonstrates that you can cover your living expenses while looking for work in Austria. If you are single, you must have at least 1000 Euros, while couples must have 1700 Euros.

Evidence of health insurance

Proof of completion of a minimum three-year course at a university or other educational institution.

Proof of lodging in Austria

Criminal record if any

In order to qualify, applicants must also receive more than 55 points on the MPC for Austria. Points are awarded based on a variety of factors, including experience, education, age, ability to enroll in higher education, and others that are listed below.

The job seeker visa does not authorize employment. The candidate must submit an application for a work permit, such as a Red-White-Red Card, after receiving a job offer.

Sweden

This Job seeker visa from Sweden is valid for a minimum of three months and a maximum of nine months. You must meet the following requirements to apply for this permit:

You must have an advanced degree (master’s degree, Ph.D., advanced vocational degree/professional degree)

You must intend to seek employment or explore the possibility of starting your own business in Sweden

You must be financially capable of supporting yourself during the entire residence period

You must have comprehensive health insurance

You must have a passport that is valid for the entire period of the intended stay

You must be located outside of Sweden

When submitting your application, you must include a letter granting the Swedish Council for Higher Education (UHR) permission to contact your educational institution in order to validate the educational documents you have submitted. To make an application include:

Digital copies of the pages in your passport

Digital copies of your examination certificate

Digital copies of your official transcript of academic record that shows the courses included in your education

Digital copies of bank statements or other documents demonstrating that you have enough funds to support yourself during the period for which you are applying for a residence permit,

Digital copies of documents showing that you have comprehensive health insurance that is valid for care in Sweden

A digital copy of a signed letter of consent authorizing the Swedish Council for Higher Education (UHR) to contact higher education institutions in your home country to verify your academic credentials.

The ability to pay any applicable fees with a credit or debit card.

Portugal

Portugal’s job search visa entitles its holder to enter and remain in the national territory for the purpose of looking for work and authorizes him/her to carry out dependent labor activities, until the visa expires or until the residence permit is granted. This visa is granted for a period of 120 days, renewable for another 60 days, and allows only one entry into Portugal.

General documents needed:

A national visa application form that has been fully filled out and signed by the applicant;

Two identical photos that are valid for at least three months after the anticipated return date.

passport, valid travel insurance, and proof of legal status if you are of a nationality other than that of the country where you apply for a visa.

Valid travel insurance should cover costs for medical reasons, including immediate medical assistance and potential repatriation.

A criminal record certificate with The Hague Apostille (if applicable) or legalization, issued by the competent authority of the applicant’s country of nationality or the country in which he or she has lived for more than a year (not applicable to individuals under 16 years of age);

Copy of return ticket;

Proof of the availability of financial resources in an amount at least three times the value of the guaranteed minimum monthly remuneration. The proof of the availability of financial resources may be replaced by the presentation of a term of responsibility, signed by a Portuguese citizen or a qualified foreign national (not applicable to minors under 16).

Proof of the availability of financial resources may be replaced by the presentation of a term of responsibility, signed by a Portuguese citizen or a qualified foreign citizen, with a document of residence in Portugal, which guarantees food and accommodation for the visa applicant, as well as the replacement of the removal costs, in case of irregular stay.

The citizen who signs the Term of Responsibility must have at least three times the value of financial resources of the guaranteed minimum monthly remuneration.