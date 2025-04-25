The landmark 10th edition of Agrofood & Plastprintpack Nigeria closed on a high note, drawing resounding praise from exhibitors, trade visitors, panelists, and delegates across West and Central Africa.

The three-day event saw a remarkable 18.5% increase in attendance, with 2,230 industry professionals participating, further solidifying its position as the region’s premier hub for agrofood and plastics, printing, and packaging innovation.

Held at the Landmark Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, the 2025 edition set a new standard with energetic world-class stand presentations, cross-border collaborations, and high-level public and private participation.

The exhibition highlighted world-class technologies and solutions shaping Nigeria’s industrial future, from the national pavilions of Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, China, and South Africa to Nigeria’s leading innovators.

This year, Germany took the spotlight as the Guest of Honour, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to Nigeria’s industrial advancement. Exhibitors reported increased international reach, welcoming trade visitors from all regions of Nigeria and neighbouring West and Central African markets.

Industry stakeholders engaged in thousands of targeted business discussions, while the conference featured forty-two sessions with ninety speakers, offering invaluable insights into key trends, policy frameworks, and investment opportunities. Across the board, participants agreed that this was the best edition yet.

Paul Maerz, Managing Director of fairtrade Messe, stated, “The success of the 10th edition confirms Lagos as the heartbeat of trade and innovation in West Africa. This event continues to grow as a regional powerhouse. The presence of influential decision-makers from government and the private sector reflects the urgency to find sustainable, scalable solutions across the agrofood and plastprintpack value chains.”

Looking ahead, the organisers announced The Netherlands as the official Guest of Honour for the 2026 edition, which reflects the enduring partnership between Nigeria and the Dutch Government in the agrofood sector. The move will further spotlight Dutch expertise in sustainable agriculture and food systems, opening new pathways for collaboration, investment, and knowledge exchange.

The next edition of Agrofood & Plastprintpack Nigeria will take place from March 24 to 26, 2026, once again at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

About Agrofood & Plastprintpack Nigeria

Agrofood & Plastprintpack Nigeria is the premier international trade fair for Nigeria’s food, agro-allied, beverage, plastics, printing, and packaging industries. The event features exhibitions, conferences, and networking opportunities, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore trends, technologies, and solutions shaping these sectors’ future.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Odion Aleobua

CEO, Modion Communications (Nigerian Partners to Agrofood & Plastprintpack Nigeria)

odion@modioncommunications.com

+234 902 222 2226