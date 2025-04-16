Miele reaffirms its long-term commitment to West Africa with the inauguration of its newly renovated Experience Centre in Lagos, offering Nigerian customers immersive access to premium German engineering and innovation.

The Miele Experience Centre marks a significant step in Miele’s global expansion and sustainability strategy, tailored to the needs of Nigeria’s discerning design and lifestyle community.

Miele, the world-renowned manufacturer of premium domestic appliances, is proud to announce the inauguration of its recently renovated Miele Experience Centre (MEC) in Nigeria, which took place on the 4th and 5th of April, 2025.

Located in the business district of Victoria Island, Lagos, this milestone reinforces its commitment to delivering exceptional quality, innovation, and customer engagement across West Africa, especially in Nigeria.

As the brand celebrates over 125 years anniversary, the inauguration of the Miele Experience Centre in Lagos reflects Miele’s dedication to expanding its footprint and providing tailored solutions to meet the growing demand for premium appliances in Nigeria.

The centre will showcase Miele’s latest innovations, including the state-of-the-art Generation 7000 cooking line, MasterCool refrigeration, and W1 and T1 laundry systems. Customers can also experience live cooking with Miele appliances, events, Miele’s renowned Triflex vacuum series and exclusive 125th-anniversary products, such as the Matte Black Countertop Coffee Machine.

The inauguration of the Miele Experience Centre was a distinguished two-day affair that elegantly brought together key stakeholders, including business partners, designers, architects, industry thought leaders, valued clients, and press members, hosted by the Miele team at the newly renovated centre.

The event commenced with an exclusive press parley, unveiling Miele’s rich heritage and its impact in Nigeria for the first time. This session offered the media a deeper understanding of the brand’s pioneering technology and sustainability initiatives. This was followed by a live baking session by Chef Dera Anazodo, Executive Chef and partner at Jaya Cravings, specializing in world fusion food from the International Culinary Center, New York.

The first day concluded with an intimate and immersive culinary showcase by celebrity and valued Miele Chef partners; Chef Tilewa Odedina, a Le Cordon Bleu-trained Chef, nutrition-focused culinary entrepreneur, and the head of Culinary and Restaurants at FoodCourt Nigeria and Chef Soliat, a seasoned nutritionist and the founder of Nulas Kitchen.

The event was graced by notable personalities such as Sisi Yemmie, Chef Cupid, Anjola Awosika, Ify Mogekwu, Fasanmi Afolabi, Evelyn Edumoh and Gbemi Giwa. The evening, marked by elegance, sophistication, and a seamless fusion of luxury and culinary artistry, perfectly embodied Miele’s commitment to excellence and innovation.

The second day welcomed trade partners, designers, architects, and clients for an exclusive reception featuring a live cooking session by Chef Rahila Lawore, a chef, entrepreneur, restaurateur, Founder of Rahila & Co and Co-Founder of Canvas Concept Space. This live session showcased the beauty and efficiency of Miele appliances, demonstrating their capabilities in a real-world setting.

In attendance were the HRH Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Oba of Lagos Chief Council, Mr. Gerald Wolf, Deputy German Consul, Mr. Idris Aregbe, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Babatunde Sofola, Managing Director of Baron Architecture, Mr. Hassan Yasbeck, Managing Director of Interstyle Homes, Chief Emmanuel C. Okonkwo, Chairman of Ekulo Group of Companies, Mr. Samir Bader, Managing Director of Woodstyle, Mr. Gboyega Amao, Managing Director of Mar & Mor Building Services, Mrs. Shola Obakoya, Managing Director of Kitchen & Accessories, Mr. Akintola Oladejo, Managing Director of Prestigious Homes Ltd., Miss Roli Eyide, Managing Director of Rome Signature, and Mr. Tochukwu Onyemelukwe, Managing Director of Hausba, celebrating Miele’s legacy of innovation and German engineering.

Miele’s Lagos MEC serves as more than a retail location. It is a hub for interactive product demonstrations, where visitors can explore the brand’s pioneering technologies, such as the innovative steam ovens and Miele Coffee systems. The expert sales team will guide customers through hands-on experiences, helping them make informed choices for their homes and lifestyles.

Speaking on the inauguration, Mr. Mustapha Olorunnimbe, Managing Director of A Plus Appliances and licensed Miele partner for West Africa, stated:

“The inauguration of our recently renovated Miele Experience Centre in Nigeria represents a significant milestone in our journey to bring German engineering, timeless design, innovation and sustainable living to a new audience. Lagos is a vibrant and dynamic market, and we are excited to support Nigerian households in creating homes that reflect their aspirations for excellence and sustainability.”

This inauguration aligns with Miele’s global sustainability commitments, ensuring its premium home appliances meet stringent environmental standards. The MEC is strategically positioned to serve Nigeria’s discerning consumer base, fostering closer relationships with homeowners, developers, and architects.

About Miele

Founded in Germany in 1899 with a single promise of Immer Besser, a phrase meaning Forever Better, Miele is the world’s leading manufacturer of premium domestic appliances. Throughout the world, the family-run enterprise, now in its fourth generation, employs a workforce of

around 22,300, of which approximately 11,200 employees work in Germany. The company’s headquarters is in Gütersloh, Westphalia. As a premium appliance brand represented on all continents, Miele is steadfastly committed to the highest quality, performance, and environmental standards. Miele’s range of exceptional consumer appliances includes vacuum cleaners, laundry systems, rotary irons, dishwashers, ranges, built-in convection/speed/steam/combi-steam ovens, cooktops, ventilation hoods, refrigeration, wine storage and coffee systems.

Miele has been in Nigeria for 12 years, with headquarters located in Victoria Island, Lagos.

To learn more, visit https://mieleng.com/ or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and YouTube.