The cryptocurrency market witnessed significant turmoil as the ZK token plummeted by 17% within just 30 minutes following a hacking incident.

The breach allowed the attacker to gain control of approximately $5 million worth of unclaimed tokens from ZKSync’s airdrop contract, prompting widespread concern among investors.

ZKSync confirmed that the breach stemmed from compromised admin credentials tied to the contract managing leftover airdrop allocations.

ZKSync statement

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), ZKSync assured users that this isolated incident affected only unclaimed tokens and did not compromise user funds or the core protocol.

“This is an isolated incident caused by a compromised key and confined to the ZK Token airdrop contract,” the security team explained, adding that a detailed investigation is ongoing, with a full incident report promised soon.

Despite these reassurances, the exploit triggered a sharp sell-off in the ZK token market.

Prices dropped by 15-20% shortly after 13:50, according to CoinMarketCap data. However, the token has partially recovered, recording an 11% loss on the day.

Implications and Market Reaction

The breach sent shockwaves across the cryptocurrency community, with analysts pointing to the critical vulnerabilities in centralized management of token allocations.

ZKSync emphasized that the protocol and the ZK token contract remain secure, and no further tokens are at risk. However, the incident underscores the need for stringent security measures to safeguard funds within decentralized systems.

“All user funds are safe and have never been at risk. The ZKsync protocol and ZK token contract remained secure, and no further ZK is at risk.

What you should know

The ZK token was initially launched in June 2024 as part of a highly anticipated airdrop, aimed at rewarding early adopters.

While the rollout was notable, it faced criticism for perceived inequities in distribution and concerns over Sybil resistance.

The token, developed by Matter Labs, boasts a total supply of 21 billion ZK tokens, marking it as a prominent player in the crypto space.

This incident serves as a wake-up call for the industry, highlighting the importance of robust security protocols and proactive auditing to mitigate risks in the digital asset ecosystem.

As ZKSync works to rebuild trust and address vulnerabilities, the broader community will be watching closely for transparency in the investigation and subsequent steps taken by the team.