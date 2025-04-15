The highly anticipated inaugural Future of Power Africa 1.0 Conference held on April 2nd, 2025, at The Art Hotel, Lagos successfully convened industry leaders, policymakers, and key stakeholders in-person and virtually to explore strategies for accelerating Africa’s power sector transformation.

Themed “Navigating Regulatory Shifts and Unlocking New Energy Opportunities,” the hybrid event underscored the urgent need for policy reforms, sustainable investments, and technological innovations to bridge Africa’s energy gap and enhance power sector efficiency.

Key Highlights from the conference

Regulatory and Policy Reforms

Delivering the keynote speech on behalf of Dr Kola Adesina, Anthony Youdeowei, Managing Director of Sahara Power Group, emphasized the need for stable and forward-thinking regulations to attract long-term investments in Africa’s power sector. He noted: “A well-defined regulatory framework is the foundation upon which sustainable energy solutions are built. Africa has immense potential, but unlocking it requires policies that support innovation, efficiency, and equitable energy access.”

In her regulatory address titled “New Dawn” Mrs. Kofo Olokun-Olawoyin, Executive Commissioner for Legal Advisory, Registration, and Licensing (LASERC), stressed the importance of evolving policies to keep pace with industry shifts: “Regulatory frameworks must adapt as the industry evolves to foster a business-friendly and investment-attractive energy sector. The collaboration between regulators, investors, and operators is crucial to achieving a resilient and sustainable power ecosystem.”

Investment and Technological Innovation

Speaking on behalf of Andrew Knott, Pade Durotoye, Managing Director of Savannah Energy Nigeria, highlighted how strategic investments and the use of advanced technology can drive Africa’s energy transformation. He explored how innovative financing models and regulatory adaptations can unlock new opportunities for sustainable power generation and distribution.

A panel discussion on “Unlocking Opportunities in Africa’s Power Sector” provided insights into key investment strategies, financing models, and the role of advanced technology in enhancing energy efficiency across the continent. Panelists included Mrs. Iyabo Soji-Okusanya of Access Bank, Tola Talabi of Elektron, Pade Durotoye of Savannah Energy Nigeria, Anthony Youdeowei, Managing Director of Sahara Power Group.

The discussions were focused on practical steps for fostering private-sector participation, strengthening energy infrastructure, and leveraging cross-sector collaboration to enhance power generation and distribution efficiency across Nigeria and Africa.

Driving Actionable Solutions for Africa’s Energy Future

Reflecting on the conference’s impact, Engr. Jude Nwoko, Convener of the Future of Power Africa Conference stated,

“The Future of Power Africa Conference has set the stage for meaningful discussions and actionable solutions. The insights shared here will drive the next phase of Africa’s energy transformation, and it is crucial that we continue these conversations beyond this conference. Collaboration, innovation, and sustained commitment from all stakeholders will be key to turning these ideas into lasting impact.”

The hybrid format enabled global participation, with live-streamed sessions and interactive Q&A segments facilitating direct engagement with the speakers. The conference also fostered valuable networking opportunities, enabling key stakeholders to connect, share insights, exchange ideas, and explore strategic partnerships to drive the energy sector forward.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Power Africa Movement

The Future of Power Africa Conference 1.0 successfully established itself as a dynamic platform for thought leadership and solution-driven discussions, reinforcing Africa’s commitment to building a resilient and sustainable power sector. With the success of this inaugural edition, anticipation is already building for the next edition of the Future of Power Africa Conference, which will continue the vital conversations and drive further engagement in the energy sector.

For more information about the Future of Power Africa and upcoming initiatives, please visit www.futureofpower.ng.