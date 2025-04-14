The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has announced a new rule requiring all foreign nationals present in the country for more than 30 days to register with the federal government.

The rule, introduced this week, marks one of the strictest immigration measures in recent times.

Failure to comply will result in fines, imprisonment, deportation, and even bans from re-entry into the United States.

The agency made the announcement in a social media post titled “Message to Illegal Aliens”, where it tagged both President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Krisi Noem.

“Foreign nationals present in the U.S. longer than 30 days must register with the federal government. Failure to comply is a crime punishable by fines and imprisonment. @POTUS Trump and @Sec_Noem have a clear message to Illegal aliens: LEAVE NOW and self-deport.”

Consequences for non-compliance

A $998 daily fine for anyone who stays after receiving a final removal order.

A $1,000–$5,000 fine for individuals who claim they’ll self-deport but fail to leave.

Imprisonment for those who continue to ignore the rule.

Permanent bans from future legal entry into the United States.

The Department of Homeland Security warned that delaying registration would worsen consequences.

“The longer you wait, the higher the penalty, and the slimmer your chances of returning,” DHS said.

Voluntary departure still an option

The DHS also introduced a “safe exit” provision for undocumented individuals who choose to self-deport voluntarily. “Self-deport now,” the DHS urged, as it moves to intensify enforcement in the coming weeks

Those who opt for this route may:

Pick their own departure flight.

Retain their earnings in the U.S. if they haven’t committed crimes.

Remain eligible for future legal immigration pathways.

Apply for a subsidized return flight if they cannot afford to leave.

What you should know

The latest DHS directive is part of a wider push by the Trump administration to clamp down on undocumented immigration.

For now, individuals on valid visas such as H-1B or F-1 are not directly affected by the new rule.

However, DHS warned that once a visa expires or becomes invalid, such as in the case of a layoff or program termination, the person becomes “unlawfully present” and is subject to the same penalties.

In such cases, visa holders must leave the country or face consequences under the new DHS directive. Maintaining visa compliance is now more critical than ever.