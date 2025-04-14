Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has unveiled its vastly improved Point of Sale (POS) Terminal as well as the UBA MONI App to redefine the digital payment landscape and empowering small and Medium Scale Enterprises across Africa.

The upgraded platforms form part of the bank’s ongoing campaign with the theme: Innovation for Progress: Empowering SMEs, Connecting Communities, Simplifying Banking.

The newly improved PoS, which provides customers efficiency and ease in transacting their businesses, boasts of exciting features designed to boost efficiency, transparency, and trust for merchants; including instant settlement, real-time monitoring, pay-by-link functionality, and a 100% transaction success rate.

With the new service, customers can enjoy flexibility, as the terminals have been equipped to serve businesses of all sizes, providing the speed, reliability and fast-paced services demanded by today’s merchants.

The UBA MONI App which is designed to further strengthen UBA’s agency banking network has also been modified with new features including instant settlement, pay-by-transfer options, secret question security, an enhanced inbox, and a redesigned homepage – offering agents and customers an even more intuitive and secure experience. This is in addition to its core features of instant account opening with BVN/NIN, real-time transfers, cash deposits and withdrawals, airtime/data payments with agent discounts, and instant POS deployment remain at the heart of the app.

Speaking on the modified features of both platforms, UBA’s Group Head, Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, said, that as a forward-thinking financial institution, UBA is always on the look-out for modern ways to improve their services and offerings, to give customers top-notch experiences while conducting their daily businesses.

He said, “At UBA, we are constantly innovating to provide seamless and secure payment solutions for businesses of all sizes. The new UBA PoS and MONI App is designed to empower merchants and agency banking with instant settlements, real-time transaction tracking, and unmatched reliability – ensuring they can focus on growing their businesses with a trusted partner.”

Continuing, he said, “This next-generation PoS is not just a payment device; it’s a powerful tool that helps businesses stay competitive in a fast-paced economy. With UBA’s extensive reach and robust infrastructure, we are bringing convenience and confidence to every transaction. With the upgraded MONI App, we are equally equipping our agents, many of whom serve smaller communities, with faster tools, greater transparency, and an enhanced user experience that will help them grow their businesses while serving millions of underserved customers.”

Fashola explained that the bank’s continued investment in digital infrastructure aligns with its broader commitment to supporting African businesses through technology-driven banking solutions that deliver value, scalability, and trust.

UBA’s Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communication, Alero Ladipo, emphasised the bank’s unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers.

“We understand that speed, transparency, and reliability are critical for business growth, and that’s exactly what the new UBA POS and Moni App delivers. At UBA, we are not just providing a payment device, we are offering a promise of efficiency, trust, and support to the thousands of businesses that rely on us daily. This solution is a testament to our dedication to helping our customers thrive in today’s digital economy,” she noted.

Ladipo called on Merchants, Agent Banking partners and business owners to experience the myriad of offerings available by visiting any UBA branch nationwide or through the bank’s website at www.ubagroup.com.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees group wide and serving over 45 million customers globally. Operating in twenty African countries and the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.