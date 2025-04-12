The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed approximately 1.6 million kilograms of assorted illicit drugs—the largest quantity ever incinerated in a single operation in the agency’s history.

The public destruction exercise took place on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at a secured location in Ipara, along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

The illicit substances were seized from Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo states.

According to a statement by NDLEA spokesperson Femi Babafemi, the destroyed drugs included 1.4 million kilograms of cannabis, 148,000 kilograms of codeine syrup, 3,244.26 kilograms of tramadol, 1,544 kilograms of skuchies, 123 kilograms of cocaine, 46.8 kilograms of heroin, and 111 kilograms of methamphetamine, among others.

NDLEA Chairman/CEO, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), who was represented at the event by the Director of Assets and Financial Investigation, Dr. Ibrahim Abdul, described the exercise as a testament to the agency’s unwavering commitment to the fight against drug trafficking in Nigeria.

“The sheer volume of seizures, which totals approximately 1.6 million kilograms, serves as a reminder of the grave danger these substances pose to public health until they are completely and irreversibly destroyed.

“The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) operates under a clear mandate to reduce these narcotics to rubble. At all times, we discharge this duty with the utmost seriousness and diligence,” he added.

A historic milestone in the agency’s fight against drugs

Marwa further described the destruction as a significant milestone in the agency’s history, noting that “It is the public destruction of the largest seized narcotics across a spectrum of commands under NDLEA Zone 9 and Zone 11, which comprise the Lagos Strategic Command, Ogun State Command, Oyo State Command, MMIA Strategic Command, Lagos Seaports, Idiroko Border Command, and Seme Border Command,”

The challenge continues

Marwa emphasized that while this accomplishment reflects the agency’s determination, it also highlights the scale of the challenge that still lies ahead.

“While this accomplishment reflects our determination, it also underscores the scale of the challenge we continue to face,” he said.

Marwa also issued a stern warning to those involved in drug trafficking, stressing that times have changed, and there will be no safe haven for them in Nigeria.

“To those still involved in the illicit drug trade, we will persist in reminding them that times have changed,” he said. “The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains unwavering in its commitment to providing the leadership and political will required to eradicate this menace.”

NDLEA’s commitment to holding offenders accountable

Marwa assured the public that the NDLEA is fully prepared to hold offenders accountable, stating, “At the NDLEA, we are fully prepared to pursue our objective of holding accountable those who defy the law.

“In the past four years, we have successfully prosecuted and convicted 10,572 such offenders, who are now serving various jail terms.”

He also expressed appreciation to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo for their support for the Commands and operations of the Agency in their respective states.

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, represented by his Special Adviser on Security, AIG Olusola Subair (Rtd), commended the leadership and personnel of the NDLEA for their courage, professionalism, and consistent efforts in intercepting illicit drugs before they reach communities and streets.

He acknowledged their work in saving lives, strengthening communities, and upholding the rule of law, expressing that the state government remains a committed partner in the fight against drug-related crime.

Governor Abiodun highlighted that the drug scourge represents a social, economic, and public health crisis. He stressed the importance of investing in prevention through education, counseling, and youth empowerment initiatives.

Additionally, he called for the strengthening of rehabilitation centers and the creation of support systems for individuals battling addiction.