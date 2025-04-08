The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) on Monday announced a strategic partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) and the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA) to promote sustainable plastic waste management and establish four plastic recycling hubs across Lagos.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Mrs. Folashade Kadiri, Director, Public Affairs, LAWMA.

The partnership falls under the UNIDO Project 210184, titled: “Promoting Sustainable Plastic Value Chains through Circular Economy Practices,” and is funded by the Government of Japan.

According to the statement, the initiative seeks to strengthen Nigeria’s capacity for inclusive and sustainable industrial development by addressing plastic pollution at its source.

“As part of the project, four plastic waste collection facilities and 30 designated collection points will be established across the Lekki and Lagos Mainland municipalities.

“While LAWMA will provide the land and essential infrastructure, UNIDO and FBRA will co-finance the development, and lead public awareness campaigns under the zero plastic waste initiative,” the statement said.

LAWMA’s contribution and education drive

Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, noted that the project would be implemented on two land parcels, each in Lekki and Lagos Mainland, which had already been secured.

He added that LAWMA was considering an innovative approach to merge education and sustainability.

“LAWMA was exploring a collaborative model with a local school to integrate an educational facility alongside the recycling centre, to foster environmental awareness and learning within the community,” the statement quoted Gbadegesin.

UNIDO pushes national replication

UNIDO’s National Programme Officer, Dr. Osuji Otu, who oversees environmental projects from the organisation’s Sub-Regional Office in Abuja, said the goal is to build a replicable national waste management strategy.

“LAWMA, UNIDO, and FBRA are united in their commitment to the nation’s environmental progress, and we have chosen Abuja and Lagos as key locations for the initiative.

“In Abuja, we have the Abuja Environmental Protection Board, AEPB; in Lagos, we are working with LAWMA and FBRA to pilot the project.”

“The aim is to implement a successful pilot that can be replicated across the country.

“The success of the initiative will serve as a benchmark for future efforts in Nigeria, which is why these two organisations must collaborate and ensure the project’s success.

“This will help attract additional funding and allow us to expand this model to other regions,” Otu added.

He urged other government agencies to key into similar initiatives, describing plastic pollution as a global sustainability concern.

“I encourage other agencies to align with these programmes and support both the Nigerian government and UNIDO in addressing this pressing issue,” he said.

LAWMA’s Executive Director of Finance, Mr. Kunle Adebiyi, noted that the initiative was kick-started in 2022 by UNIDO and now includes LAWMA and FBRA as critical stakeholders.

More insights

The project is expected to run until September 2026, although both LAWMA and FBRA have expressed commitment to continue the collaboration beyond this timeline to ensure long-term sustainability and environmental impact.

According to the statement, a cooperation committee comprising representatives from UNIDO, LAWMA, and FBRA will oversee the project’s implementation by monitoring progress, managing private sector involvement through lease agreements, and addressing operational challenges.

Private sector recycling companies will be selected through a transparent process and will operate the new facilities based on predefined criteria.

FBRA, the Producer Responsibility Organisation (PRO) for Nigeria’s food and beverage sector, is tasked with leading the community awareness campaigns in Lekki and Lagos Mainland under the initiative.