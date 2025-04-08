Sweden has announced the opening of its largest innovation hub in Africa, located in Lagos State.

This announcement was made on Monday during a meeting between the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, according to a statement by Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Communications (Office of the Vice President).

Both parties used the opportunity to declare their firm resolve to deepen bilateral relations through trade, sustainable development, gender equality, and cultural exchange.

Her Royal Highness, Crown Princess Victoria, is said to be on a three-day official visit to Nigeria as part of efforts to enhance diplomatic and economic relations between Sweden and Nigeria.

Sweden sees opportunities in Nigeria.

In his remarks, Sweden’s Minister for Infrastructure and Housing, Andreas Carlson, stated that his country’s government has identified opportunities in Nigeria, particularly in the innovation and tech sectors, as well as in other areas where both countries can learn from each other.

He added, “This will shape a better future for tomorrow for our people.”

He said preparations were underway to officially open Sweden’s trade office on Tuesday, noting that both nations share a long-standing foundation of bilateral relations, with 65 years of robust partnership.

“We also recognize the strong relationship in the business sector, particularly the partnership with Nigeria in the MoU signed during your visit to Stockholm. We have opened five innovation hubs in Africa, with the largest one in Nigeria, in Lagos. So, I see a lot of opportunities in other sectors as well, such as health, agriculture, and more,” he added.

Earlier, Crown Princess Victoria highlighted Sweden’s strong interest in Nigeria, describing the two nations as partners across many sectors.

“We have been talking about Nigeria and Sweden for a few days now, and it’s wonderful to see the opportunities that are here. I think this is especially important in the times we live in right now,” the Crown Princess stated.

She said that Sweden’s physical trade office in Nigeria would be a wonderful development for both countries.

FG’s Response to Sweden

On his part, Vice President Kashim Shettima said that Nigeria would continue to be a dependable ally of Sweden in all seasons.

He noted that both countries are poised for a partnership “anchored in innovation, powered by people, and guided by our shared determination to uplift communities and secure prosperity for generations to come.”

He said the official visit opens the door to deeper institutional ties, stimulates business-to-business collaboration, and fosters greater cultural exchange.

“We are particularly excited about opportunities in renewable energy, precision agriculture, healthcare innovation, and gender inclusion—areas where Sweden has much to offer, and Nigeria is eager to learn,” the VP stated.

The Vice President recalled his high-level engagement in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden, in October last year, when he represented President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He pointed out that the visit marked a turning point in the bilateral relationship between both countries.

He added that one of the most significant outcomes of that visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Nigeria and Ericsson to support 5G innovation across Nigeria.

He stressed that beyond the digital frontier, Swedish enterprises continue to invest in Nigeria’s human capital and sustainable development.

He also applauded SchoolTry, the Swedish edtech company, for its ongoing work in transforming educational outcomes in Nigeria.