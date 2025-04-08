Access Holdings Plc has notified the investing public and the Nigerian Exchange Limited of a potential delay in the publication of the group’s audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024.

This announcement was made in a recent disclosure posted on the exchange, following a similar notice on February 27th, in which the Holdings indicated the possibility of a delay due to the complexities involved in “post-completion audit activities.”

According to the latest disclosure, the group has submitted its audited statements to the Central Bank of Nigeria for approval; however, it acknowledges that recent public holidays may hinder the CBN’s review and approval process.

As a result, Access Holdings has expressed that it may not meet the extended deadline for filing these results with the Nigerian Exchange.

In their statement, the Holdings remarked: “While awaiting the CBN’s review and approval of the results, which may be impacted by the public holidays, it is anticipated that the Company may not meet the extended deadline for filing the results with the NGX.”

Considering this, Access Holdings has been granted an additional extension, allowing it to file the results on or before April 20, 2025, contingent upon the CBN’s approval.

Additionally, the group has confirmed that the closed period for transactions involving its securities will stay in effect until 24 hours after the results are announced.

A February release

On February 27, 2025, Access Holdings Plc issued a disclosure regarding a delay in the release of its audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The group attributed this delay to the intricate nature of the auditing processes involved. They explained, “This is due to the complexity of the post-completion audit activities of the newly acquired sub-subsidiaries within the group.”

Considering this, the Securities and Exchange Commission granted the company an extension to file the results by March 31, 2025, contingent upon the approval of the results by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Third quarter 2024

In early November 2025, Access Holdings PLC announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, revealing a pre-tax profit of N209.2 billion, which represented a 65.01% increase from N126.8 billion during the same period the previous year.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, the cumulative pre-tax profit reached N558.1 billion, reflecting an impressive 89.59% rise compared to the prior year.

A cursory review of the results indicated that core banking revenues, primarily driven by interest income and commissions, were key to the company’s performance over the first nine months.