Leading financial media platform, Nairametrics, is set to launch the inaugural Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards in the second quarter of 2025.

The Awards are set to recognize exemplary performance and outstanding contributions to Nigeria’s capital market.

The upcoming awards will recognize and celebrate the outstanding contributions of key market participants—including operators, regulators, investors, and other stakeholders—who have played pivotal roles in advancing the growth and stability of the capital market throughout 2024.

Beyond being a celebration, the maiden awards will shine the spotlight on the individuals and institutions that are at the forefront of driving value creation, promoting governance, and fostering innovation within Nigeria’s capital market.

Why We Are Doing This

Nigeria’s capital market remains a critical pillar of the economy, facilitating capital formation, investment growth, and wealth creation. Despite its significance, recognition for performance and impact within the sector has been limited.

The Nairametrics Capital Market Choice Awards seeks to fill this gap by recognizing and honoring those who have fostered investor confidence, enhanced market efficiency, and contributed to financial deepening in Nigeria.

Ugo Obi-Chukwu, Founder and Chief Analyst at Nairametrics, emphasizes the importance of the awards:

“The capital market is home to professionals and organisations that have significantly influenced Nigeria’s financial landscape. The awards initiative is Nairametrics’ way of recognising and celebrating their impact. From strengthening investor confidence to driving corporate governance and market reforms, these players have been instrumental in shaping the market’s evolution. The Capital Market Choice Awards is our way of saying ‘thank you’ while encouraging the continuous pursuit of excellence.”

Award Categories

The awards will recognise performance across multiple areas, including stock performance, corporate governance, and innovation in market access. Some key categories include: Bank of the Year, Insurance Company of the Year, Consumer Goods Company of the Year, Industrial Goods Company of the Year, Dividend Payer of the Year, Public Offer of the Year, Stock Market App of the Year, Exchange of the Year, etc.

How Winners Will Be Selected

True to Nairametrics’ style, the nominees will be selected based on data-driven criteria, which will guide the selection process, ensuring the highest standards of transparency and credibility. Winners will be chosen based on a rigorous evaluation of both quantitative performance metrics and qualitative assessments, with a focus on impact, consistency, and governance standards. To uphold fairness and integrity, the entire process will undergo independent auditing.

What Next

As Nairametrics celebrates a decade of delivering financial and macroeconomic insights, the Capital Market Choice Awards is a milestone initiative aimed at reinforcing the company’s commitment to promoting transparency, financial literacy, and excellence within Nigeria’s financial ecosystem.

For media inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or further information, please contact:

Name: Chris Pemu

Phone No: 07012590083

Email: chris.pemu@nairametrics.com

https://awards.nairametrics.com/