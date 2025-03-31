Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc has released its audited financial report for the year ended 31st December 2024, revealing a substantial revenue of N40.1 billion.

This figure marks a notable 25.61% increase from the previous year’s revenue of N31.9 billion, largely driven by flight contracts, which accounted for N20.3 billion of the total.

Despite the impressive revenue growth, the company reported a pre-tax loss of N53.6 billion, an increase from the previous year’s loss of N12.6 billion, primarily due to the high cost of sales, operating expenses, and substantial foreign exchange losses.

Sales costs rose by 27.92% to N31.7 billion, largely due to consumables and employee benefits, which totalled N11 billion and N10.7 billion, respectively, significantly impacting gross profitability and leaving it unable to cover operating expenses.

The group also experienced a rise in foreign exchange losses, which surged to N28.6 billion compared to N3.1 billion in the prior year, leading to an operating loss of N30.7 billion.

Additionally, finance costs spiked to N22.9 billion from just N5.8 billion the previous year.

Key Highlights (2024 vs 2023) Revenue: N40.1 billion, +25.61% YoY

Cost of Sales: N31.7 billion, +27.92% YoY

Gross Profit: N8.4 billion, +17.60% YoY

Exchange Loss: N28.6 billion, +813.54% YoY

Finance Cost: N22.9 billion, +293.87% YoY

Pre-tax Loss: N53.6 billion, +323.07% YoY

Total Assets: N76.1 billion, -3.98% YoY

As of March 31, 2025, the company’s shares are trading at N2.45, reflecting a year-to-date performance of 5.60%. In 2024, Caverton recorded a year-to-date performance of 29.61% in the Nigerian stock market.