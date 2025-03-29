The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced plans to enhance surveillance at the nation’s airports, seaports, and land borders to prevent future attempts and acts of illegal wildlife trafficking.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, on Saturday, 29th March, 2025.

The statement is in response to a baby gorilla smuggled from Nigeria but was discovered by Turkish authorities during a routine inspection at the host country’s airport.

FG Probing Illegal Smuggling

According to the statement, the Federal Government of Nigeria is working closely with relevant Turkish authorities for the safe return of the endangered baby gorilla, which was intercepted at Istanbul Airport, Turkey, on 22 December 2024.

“The gorilla, which was reported to have been smuggled from Nigeria and on transit to Bangkok, Thailand, was discovered by Turkish authorities during a routine inspection,” the statement partly reads.

Ebienfa stressed that trafficking of wildlife and especially endangered species is a criminal and illegal act which clearly violates both national and international laws, including the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

“The baby gorilla is classified under CITES Appendix l, as critically endangered, and any trade in this species are strictly prohibited except under exceptional circumstances for conservation or scientific purposes,” the statement added.

To prevent such criminal acts, the ministry revealed that relevant law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Ministry of Environment, the Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service, among others, are currently conducting an investigation to determine the origin of the smuggling attempt and hold those responsible accountable.

“Consequently, the Government will enhance surveillance at the nation’s airports, seaports and land borders to prevent future attempts and acts of illegal wildlife trafficking,” the statement partly reads.

The Federal Government also commended the efforts of the Turkish authorities in intercepting this illegal trafficking while directing the Nigerian Embassy in Ankara to continue to interface with the host authorities to ensure the safe return of the baby gorilla to Nigeria.

The ministry reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to biodiversity conservation and the protection of endangered wildlife species in line with global environmental treaties, adding it would evolve proactive modalities to ensure that perpetrators of such illicit activities are met with the full force of the law.

What to know about Wildlife in Nigeria

Wild Africa, a wildlife conservation organisation, recently projected that Nigeria’s travel and tourism sector will create 2.6 million new jobs over the next decade and generate nearly N12.3 trillion ($8.2 billion) by 2032.

Festus Iyorah, Nigeria’s Representative at Wild Africa, disclosed this in a statement during the World Wildlife Day 2025 event in Lagos.

He emphasised the need for increased investment in wildlife conservation to drive economic growth and protect Nigeria’s iconic species.

Backstory

Although Nigeria is a signatory to a number of wildlife treaties and laws, it is recognized as a central location for criminal networks involved in trafficking illegal African wildlife components, such as tusks and pangolin scales, to Asia, as reported by law enforcement and wildlife experts.

However, the nation has intensified its efforts to combat smuggling in recent years.

It has collaborated with British, U.S., and German officials, along with international organizations, leading to its largest confiscation of illegal wildlife parts in August 2021.

In 2022, Nigerian customs officials successfully seized 1,613 tonnes of pangolin scales and apprehended 14 individuals, which were destroyed in 2023.