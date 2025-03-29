Unilever Nigeria Plc released its Audited report for the twelve months period ended 31st December 2024.

The Company recorded Turnover of N149.5bn in the period under review, which represents 44% topline growth compared to N103.9bn Turnover recorded in the corresponding period in 2023.

The company recorded a gross profit of N55.1bn for the period ended 31st December 2024 which is 60% increase versus N34.5bn reported for the same period in 2023.

The result for the total business shows a net profit of N15.1bn for the period ended 31st December 2024 compared to a net profit for the corresponding period in 2023 of N8.4bn, which is 79% improvement in the current year versus 2023.

Speaking on the results, the Managing Director, Tobi Adeniyi, said, “We are pleased with our stellar performance in 2024, which is built on the back of our resilient strategy and the pioneering spirit of our people who continue to deliver with excellence. Our focus has remained on serving our consumers with our unmissably superior brands whilst continually investing behind the brands and investing ahead of growth as we continue to create demand.”

“We are pleased with our year-on-year growth trajectory, which rides on the pillars of operational efficiency, cost optimization, purposeful brands, and increasing market share across key categories. We remain committed to continually building sustainable relationships with our partners across the value chain and growing our business to enhance our socioeconomic impact across the country.” He added.

As the longest serving manufacturing company in Nigeria, at over a hundred years, Unilever Nigeria is committed to ensuring continuous investment in Nigeria through its brands and operations.