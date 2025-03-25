Creative Money Africa, a leading platform dedicated to empowering African creatives, has officially launched the Creative Money Podcast.

The podcast will feature insightful conversations with industry experts, successful creatives, and thought leaders, offering practical strategies, real-life success stories, and actionable insights to help African creatives turn their passion into sustainable businesses.

It will also showcase upcoming creatives and initiatives, providing them with the platform to reach a wider audience and scale to global markets.

Munachi Abii, the podcast’s host, is passionate about supporting African creatives in their journey toward success. Speaking on the launch, Munachi shared:

“As a creative myself, I know firsthand the challenges of turning passion into profit. That’s why I’m so excited to host this podcast. It’s a learning opportunity for me as we’ll be hosting incredible guests who bring immense value, sharing insights on structuring and monetizing a creative business. Beyond the commercial side, I am passionate about the overall wellbeing of the creative, so we will also be discussing topics like mental health.”

Ekpedeme Ufot, the founder of Creative Money Africa, added: “One of the easiest and most impactful ways to drive job creation and wealth generation is by equipping individuals with the skills to monetize their God-given creative talent. The African creative economy holds tremendous potential, and it is imperative that people are empowered to seize the opportunities it presents. Through the Creative Money podcast, we aim to provide African creatives with the knowledge, tools, and insights they need to navigate the industry, structure their talents into sustainable businesses, and thrive in the global marketplace.”

Episodes will cover topics such as personal branding, funding opportunities, pricing strategies, collaborations, intellectual property, marketing, and leveraging digital platforms for creative success.

The Creative Money Podcast is now available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and other major streaming platforms.

For more information, visit getcreativemoney.com or follow @getcreativemoney on social media.