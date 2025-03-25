The Kingdom of Bahrain has officially opened applications for its Golden Residency Visa in 2025, offering a pathway for foreign nationals to live and work in the country with enhanced privileges.

The move is part of Bahrain’s efforts to attract skilled professionals, investors, and long-term residents.

According to the Kingdom of Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior, the Golden Residency Visa provides opportunities for various categories of individuals, including entrepreneurs, property owners, skilled workers, retirees, and foreign residents with strong ties to Bahrain.

Golden residency visa eligibility criteria

The Golden Residency Visa is available to a range of foreign nationals under specific conditions.

Retirees must have a minimum monthly income of BD 4,000, while property owners must invest at least BD 200,000 in real estate.

Skilled professionals, including academics, athletes, and entrepreneurs, may be eligible if nominated by a government agency. Additionally, long-term residents who have worked in Bahrain for five years with an average salary of BD 2,000 are eligible.

Applicants must meet other requirements, including valid health insurance and medical checks confirming they are free from contagious diseases.

The application process requires submission of various documents, including proof of income, property ownership, or professional achievements, depending on the applicant’s category.

Work permit for golden residency visa holders

In addition to the residency visa, Golden Visa holders are also eligible to apply for a work permit in Bahrain. This work permit, which is issued by the Nationality, Passport, and Residence Affairs, allows holders to engage in employment while living in Bahrain.

To obtain a work permit, applicants must meet certain conditions, such as holding a valid Golden Visa and ensuring that their commercial register has no offenses.

The work permit process includes a few key requirements, such as submitting a termination form if the applicant’s current employment status is pending renewal. A work permit is valid for one year, with fees set at BD 172, covering both the work permit and basic health fees.

An additional BD 5 administrative fee is charged to the monthly invoice of the commercial register. The work permit application is processed within 10 working days.

Documents and application process

To apply for the Golden Residency Visa and work permit, applicants must provide various documents, including a valid passport, health insurance certificate, and proof of income or property ownership.

Retirees must also submit a pension statement, while entrepreneurs and talented professionals must provide certificates related to their achievements.

The Golden Residency Visa application costs BD 4, while the residency issuance fee is BD 300. Work permits, as mentioned, have their own set of fees and processing times, with applications typically completed in about 10 working days.

Service providers and additional support

The Ministry of Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture is responsible for processing Golden Residency Visa and work permit applications. The Ministry offers an eService website for applicants to submit their applications and track progress.

Additional assistance is available through the Ministry’s Service Centers, providing guidance and support throughout the application process.

The introduction of the Golden Residency Visa, along with the associated work permit options, is expected to strengthen Bahrain’s position as a destination for foreign talent and investment. The initiative aligns with Bahrain’s broader goals of economic diversification and long-term growth.