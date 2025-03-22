In the latest episode of Drinks and Mics, our hosts returned with a round of hot takes, cold drinks, and the kind of conversation you wish you could have at your office happy hour. Regulars Arnold Dublin-Green, Ugodre Obichukwu, and Tunji Andrews were joined by special guest Franklin Amoo, Founding Partner at Baylis Emerging Markets and a member of President Biden’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa. And as always, nothing was off the table.

They dove into the rising vandalism along the Trans Niger Pipeline, not just a security concern, but a serious threat to Nigeria’s oil revenues. Franklin pointed out how damaging this trend is to investor confidence, especially in a country already walking a fiscal tightrope.

Then came the PZ Cussons saga. Minority shareholders are pushing back against the planned buyout, and the crew had plenty to say. Is this a sign of growing shareholder activism, or simply a breakdown in trust?

IHS Towers’ billion-dollar loss also made the rounds, with FX pressures taking center stage. And with the latest rebased inflation figures from the NBS, the team debated how some companies are managing to ride the wave.

