Nollywood star Timini Egbuson’s latest film, Reel Love, has achieved a milestone, crossing the N300 million mark in ticket sales just five weeks after its release.

The romantic drama, which also marks Egbuson’s debut as an executive producer, continues to perform strongly in Nigerian cinemas, grossing N20.8 million between March 14-16 alone.

According to data from the Nigerian box office, Reel Love has now amassed a total of N304 million, maintaining its position as the highest-grossing film of the past weekend.

Other top earners during the same period include Captain America (N19.6 million, bringing its total to N374.7 million in five weeks), In the Lost Lands (N13.3 million, total N42 million), Black Bag (N12.1 million, new entry), Cartel (N6.2 million, total N19.2 million in two weeks), and Mickey 17 (N4 million, total N15.4 million in two weeks).

Directed by Kayode Kasum and written by Ife Olujuyigbe, Reel Love made its cinematic debut on February 14, 2025. It delivered an impressive opening, raking in N40.5 million on its first day alone. The film quickly gained traction, surpassing N100 million in its first week and reaching the N200 million mark within three weeks.

What to know

The story follows Tomide, a social media influencer, and Rachel, an entrepreneur, whose initial meeting is nothing short of a disaster. Their animosity is short-lived, however, as Tomide’s fiancée, Imani, suggests an unusual scheme having Tomide and Rachel pretend to be a couple to boost his online following.

What starts as a calculated publicity stunt takes an unexpected emotional turn when Rachel develops genuine feelings for Tomide, unaware that he is already engaged. As Tomide begins to reciprocate her emotions, Imani senses the shift and ends their relationship. In a bid for revenge, she leaks private information about Tomide to a whistle-blower, throwing his carefully curated public image into turmoil.

Timini Egbuson, known for his dynamic performances and widespread appeal, has solidified his reputation as a Nollywood powerhouse. He has starred in several commercially successful films, including A Tribe Called Judah, Dinner at My Place, Introducing the Kujus, and Shanty Town, showcasing his ability to drive box office numbers.

The younger brother of acclaimed actress Dakore Akande, Egbuson has carved out his own niche, earning widespread recognition for his charisma, screen presence, and ability to connect with audiences.

His ability to draw audiences, both as a lead actor and now as an executive producer, is evident in Reel Love’s continued dominance at the box office. The film’s success further cements his status, following his recognition as the highest-paid Nollywood actor in 2023. With Reel Love still pulling strong numbers, it remains to be seen just how far it will go.