President Bola Tinubu has appointed Bishop Matthew Kukah as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna State.

The announcement was made by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a press release issued on March 17, 2025.

“President Bola Tinubu has appointed Bishop Matthew Kukah, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, Kaduna State,” the statement read.

Appointment of principal officers

Alongside Bishop Kukah’s appointment, President Tinubu also named principal officers for the newly established university.

Prof. Qurix Williams Barnabas – Vice Chancellor

Sanusi Gambo Adamu – Registrar

Ibrahim Dalhat – Bursar

Prof. Daniel Abubakar – University Librarian

Additionally, the President appointed the following members to the university’s Governing Council

Mr. Thomas Etuh – North Central

Chief Fabian Nwaora – South East

Prof. Femi Taiwo – South West

Zarah Bukar – North East

According to the statement, the appointees were selected based on their distinguished careers, leadership experience, and dedication to advancing education in Nigeria.

“All the appointees were carefully selected based on their distinguished careers, leadership experience, and dedication to advancing education in Nigeria,” Bayo stated.

Expectations for the new leadership

President Tinubu charged the newly appointed officers with the responsibility of positioning the university as a center for academic excellence and research, in line with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He emphasized the importance of their role in ensuring the university’s smooth takeoff and urged them to provide

“visionary leadership and lay a solid foundation for the university’s growth as it prepares to admit its first cohort of students in September 2025.”

Background of the University

The Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, was formerly known as Nok University. It was renamed following the federal government’s acquisition of its assets.

President Bola Tinubu directed the Federal Government to take over Nok University, Kachia, Kaduna State, transforming it into the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia.

This follows a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja that mandated the final forfeiture of the private institution and other assets linked to its promoter, Anthony Hassan, a former finance director at the Federal Ministry of Health.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) alleged that Hassan used illicit funds to establish the university and related businesses, including Gwasmyen Water Factory, Gwasmyen International Hotel, and Gwasmyen Event Centre. The court found that Hassan failed to prove the assets were acquired legally, leading Justice Abdulmalik to rule in favor of the EFCC.

According to the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, the university is expected to commence operations by the 2025/2026 academic session.