The Federal Skilled Trades Program provides skilled workers in specific trades with the opportunity to apply for permanent residency in Canada.

This program allows qualified tradespeople to become permanent residents based on their expertise and experience in the workforce.

According to the Canada Immigration Service, the program targets workers in fields such as construction, transportation, manufacturing, and natural resources.

To qualify, applicants must meet specific requirements related to work experience, language proficiency, and proof of funds.

Eligible skilled trade sectors

Skilled trades encompass a range of industries that require specialized knowledge and hands-on experience. Eligible sectors include construction, transportation, manufacturing and industrial work, as well as natural resources and agriculture.

Most trades require an apprenticeship for practical training, which is a key step for gaining the necessary skills.

Work experience requirements:

Applicants must have these work experience requirements to qualify:

Applicants must have at least two years of full-time work experience, or 3,120 hours, in a skilled trade within the past five years

The work experience must fall under specific National Occupational Classification (NOC) groups, such as those for construction, manufacturing, and resource extraction.

The work experience must be paid (volunteer or unpaid internships do not qualify)

Job offer or certification needed

To be eligible, applicants must either have a valid full-time job offer for at least one year or a certificate of qualification in their trade. The certificate, issued by a provincial, territorial, or federal authority, confirms the applicant’s ability to work in their trade.

Obtaining this certificate involves passing a certification exam and meeting the necessary requirements set by the governing body.

Language and education requirements

Applicants are required to demonstrate language proficiency in either English or French by taking approved language tests. A minimum score is required in all four language abilities: writing, reading, listening, and speaking.

The program does not have a formal education requirement, as the focus is primarily on work experience and trade certification.

Proof of funds and admissibility

Applicants must show that they have enough funds to support themselves and their family members upon arriving in Canada, unless they already have a valid job offer and the legal right to work in the country.

Furthermore, applicants must be admissible to Canada, meaning they must not have any issues related to security, criminal activity, or medical reasons that could prevent their entry.

Settlement outside Quebec

The Federal Skilled Trades Program requires applicants to plan to live outside the province of Quebec, as the province has its own skilled worker programs. Also, applicants nominated through a Provincial Nominee Program must also settle in the province that nominated them.

For more information about the program, applicants can refer to the Canada Immigration Service website.