The Nigerian stock market took a hit recently, with the All-Share Index dropping by 1.19% to close at 106,538.60 points. This decline wiped out a massive N476 billion from the market, bringing total capitalization down to N66.717 trillion.

A total of 58 stocks recorded losses, while only 30 stocks managed to gain. Analysts point to profit-taking and a lack of strong positive triggers as key reasons behind the dip.

For a deeper breakdown of what’s happening and what it means for investors, catch Follow the Money with Ugodre on Nairametrics TV on YouTube.