The Nigerian Senate has suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months, effective March 6, 2025, following allegations of violating Senate rules.

The suspension was based on the recommendations of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions on Thursday.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, while reading the committee’s recommendations, stated:

“That the Senate do suspend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months for her total violation of the Senate Standing Rules (2023 as amended) for bringing the presiding officer and the entire Nigerian Senate to public opprobrium.”

Despite attempts by some senators to reduce the suspension period to three months, the Senate, through a majority vote, upheld the initial six-month decision.

Additional Penalties Imposed

Beyond the six-month suspension, the Senate imposed further disciplinary measures on Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, including:

Office Lockdown : Her Senate office will remain locked throughout the suspension period.

: Her Senate office will remain locked throughout the suspension period. Salary and Allowance Freeze : She will not receive any salaries or allowances for the six-month duration.

: She will not receive any salaries or allowances for the six-month duration. Security Detail Withdrawal: All official security personnel attached to her will be withdrawn.

All official security personnel attached to her will be withdrawn. Ban from Official Representation : She is barred from representing the Senate or participating in any events within or outside Nigeria in an official capacity.

: She is barred from representing the Senate or participating in any events within or outside Nigeria in an official capacity. Prohibition from the National Assembly Complex: She is restricted from entering the National Assembly premises throughout the suspension period.

Back story

On 28 February 2025, the Kogi Central Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of making inappropriate advances towards her during a visit to his home in December 2023.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan detailed the events leading up to the incident, explaining that she was in Akwa Ibom along with her husband and close associates to attend Akpabio’s birthday celebration, which coincided with hers.

According to her, the visit began at Akpabio’s home in Ikot Ekpene before they moved to his residence in Uyo at around 8 PM. It was during this visit that she alleged the Senate President made inappropriate remarks and gestures towards her.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan had earlier filed a lawsuit against the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, for alleged defamation.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had raised concerns after her Senate seat was reassigned following a reshuffle triggered by opposition members switching to the majority wing.

She resisted the relocation, leading to a confrontation between her and the Senate President.

The suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan has sparked mixed reactions within the political landscape. While some lawmakers and political analysts view the decision as a necessary enforcement of legislative discipline, others argue that the penalties are excessive and could set a precedent for stifling dissent within the chamber.