The Federal Government has introduced the Standards and Guidelines for Establishing and Coordinating Organ/Tissue Transplantation Services in Nigeria, marking a major step in enhancing and regulating organ donation and transplantation practices nationwide.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, on Thursday in Abuja, stated that the new framework reinforces the government’s commitment to saving lives through ethical organ transplantation procedures.

Represented by the Director of Hospital Services, Dr. Jimoh Salaudeen, Dr. Iziaq Salako emphasized that organ transplantation goes beyond a medical procedure.

“It is a life-saving intervention that offers renewed hope to patients battling end-stage organ failure.

“For many individuals, organ transplantation is not just a treatment but a second chance at life.

“This document, validated on Nov. 13, 2024, establishes the foundation for safe, ethical, and transparent organ and tissue transplantation services in Nigeria,” he stated.

He added that the new guidelines were developed through extensive collaboration with healthcare professionals, legal experts, professional bodies, media organizations, and other key stakeholders.

“These guidelines address critical areas, including donor protection, transplant patient safety, ethical practices, and compliance mechanisms.

“The document is designed to build trust in Nigeria’s organ transplantation system by ensuring transparency, accountability, and adherence to international best practices,” he stated.

Addressing challenges in organ transplantation

Recognizing the challenges facing organ transplantation in Nigeria, including unethical organ harvesting and the need for informed consent, the minister emphasized the importance of public awareness, infrastructural development, and strict regulatory enforcement.

“This is not just a policy; it is a commitment to life. However, for these guidelines to be effective, we must address gaps in public education, medical infrastructure, and regulatory compliance.

“That is why we are mobilizing stakeholders—including health professionals, policymakers, and civil society—to foster a culture where organ donation is both understood and ethically managed,” he stated.

Salako commended the National Tertiary Health Institutions Standards Committee (NTHISC) and all stakeholders involved in developing the guidelines, urging them to work together to ensure effective implementation.

“This is a milestone in our mission to improve healthcare and save lives. But it is also the beginning of a new journey.

“Together, let us build a future where organ transplantation in Nigeria becomes a beacon of hope, not a source of fear,” he added.

The Chairman of the National Tertiary Health Institutions Standards Committee (NTHISC), Prof. Phillip Abiodun, described the launch of the new standards and guidelines as a significant step toward strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Speaking at the official unveiling of the regulatory framework, Abiodun emphasized that the document reflects a strong commitment to ethical medical practices, safeguarding lives, and restoring public trust.

“For too long, organ transplantation in Nigeria has been plagued by irregularities, exploitation, and the absence of a robust regulatory framework.

“Today, we take decisive steps to change the narrative and build a system that prioritizes transparency, accountability, and equity,” he stated.

NTHISC’s role in regulating organ transplantation

Abiodun highlighted that the NTHISC, established under the National Health Act of 2014, is responsible for regulating tertiary healthcare facilities across Nigeria.

He noted that one of its core responsibilities is ensuring ethical and internationally aligned organ transplantation services.

“The new guidelines address key aspects of organ transplantation, including ethical considerations, informed consent requirements, donor protection mechanisms, and measures to prevent exploitation.

“These provisions align with global standards while taking into account Nigeria’s unique challenges,” he emphasized.

Key reforms for the next phase

Abiodun outlined key reforms for the next phase, emphasizing that all healthcare institutions performing organ transplants must obtain certification to ensure only qualified facilities handle such delicate procedures.

“Strict oversight mechanisms will be put in place to ensure compliance with the guidelines, with legal consequences for violations.

“The initiative has gained support from the House of Representatives Committee on Human Rights, with lawmakers pledging to strengthen regulations on organ transplantation.

“A national database will be established to track donations and transplants, ensuring transparency.

“Nigerians will be educated on the importance of organ donation and the safeguards in place to protect both donors and recipients.”

He also emphasized the need for cultural and religious reorientation regarding organ donation.

“Many myths have discouraged people from donating organs, but we must begin to see it differently.

“You can give life, sight, or health to another person even after your death. That is why we must encourage initiatives like including ‘organ donor’ status on driver’s licenses,” he stated.

Abiodun urged all stakeholders to collaborate in ensuring the success of the initiative, stressing that non-compliance would not be tolerated.

“As the saying goes, ‘two hands make lifting easier.’ Our collective effort will ensure that organ transplantation in Nigeria remains ethical, transparent, and accessible to those in need,” he added.

Legislative support for organ transplantation reforms

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the House Committee on Human Rights, Rep. Abiola Makinde, reaffirmed the House of Representatives’ commitment to protecting Nigerians’ rights in organ transplantation through legislative support.

Makinde praised the initiative as both timely and long overdue, particularly commending its emphasis on informed consent in organ transplantation.

“Informed consent is crucial, and I appreciate its emphasis here today. The protection of human rights will always be our priority,” he stated.

He assured the Federal Ministry of Health of the House Committee’s commitment to collaboration, particularly in addressing violations and human rights concerns related to organ transplantation.