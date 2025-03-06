Fina Trust Microfinance Bank is delighted to announce key leadership appointments aimed at driving its growth and operational excellence.

Mr. Danushka Mallawarachchi has been named the new Chairman, while Mr. Richard Ternenge Tyotule joins as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Fina Trust Microfinance Bank is a leading Nigerian financial institution specializing in exceptional microfinance services. It is a subsidiary of the LOLC Group, one of Asia’s largest conglomerates headquartered in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The LOLC Group is renowned for its innovative solutions and sustainable growth strategies, with operations spanning financial services, agriculture, manufacturing, and leisure. It has a robust presence in emerging markets across Asia, including Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Indonesia, Pakistan, and India, as well as in Africa, including Ghana, Sierra Leone, Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Uganda.

A New Leadership for a Brand-New Chapter in Fina Trust

Mr. Danushka Mallawarachchi, a seasoned Sri Lankan finance executive, brings extensive international experience in corporate finance, internal controls, and strategy. Mr Mallawarachchi has served in various capacities within the LOLC group. His leadership is expected to guide the Bank into a dynamic new phase of innovation and growth.

He succeeds Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, whose remarkable tenure has left a legacy of dedication and passion. The Board expresses heartfelt gratitude to Pastor Ighodalo for his exceptional service.

Enhancing Operational Excellence

Mr. Richard Tyotule, a highly experienced and well seasoned Nigerian financial expert, steps into the role with a proven track record in operations management and business development having spent about 16 years in the microfinance industry in Nigeria. He is an alumnus of Lagos Business School, Frankfurt School of Finance and GIBS, he is an associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers. His appointment as the pioneer Chief Operating Officer reflects the Bank’s commitment to delivering superior service and innovative financial solutions.

“We warmly welcome Mr. Mallawarachchi and Mr. Tyotule to their new roles,” the Board stated. “Their expertise and vision will help us achieve our mission of providing innovative financial services for the economical active individuals whilst fostering economic growth. In addition to also improving the organization culture, work ethics, performance standards and business practices”

The future is surely bright for the Fina Trust team.