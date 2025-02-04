The Federal Government has announced plans to develop a comprehensive implementation strategy for Catastrophic Health Insurance to support patients with end-stage renal disease, sickle cell disease, and cancers.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, disclosed this on Tuesday in Abuja during a ministerial media conference marking World Cancer Day 2025.

World Cancer Day, observed annually on February 4, carries the global theme for this year: “United by Unique.”

Salako explained that the government developed the health insurance plan in accordance with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Act of 2022, prioritizing cancer care.

He also mentioned that the health insurance would be supported by the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) and other funding mechanisms within the NHIA.

He added that the ministry was intensifying efforts to improve access to cancer care services in all Federal Tertiary Hospitals for timely diagnosis and comprehensive treatment.

“Plans have been finalized to establish and upgrade six Federal Teaching Hospitals nationwide, equipping them with new Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine facilities.

“Three of these centres are scheduled for commissioning in May 2025, while the remaining three will be commissioned before World Cancer Day 2026,” Salako said.

Focus on long-term cancer treatment goals

He emphasized that this initiative would continue throughout the administration, with the aim of ensuring that by 2030, all regions of Nigeria would be equipped to treat all forms of cancer.

This strategy, he added, aligns with the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) global target of eliminating cervical and other preventable cancers by 2030.

Salako stressed that cancer care should not be confined to urban areas and announced that the Federal Government would incentivize states and local governments to actively engage in cancer treatment.

The minister also inaugurated a newly constituted 35-member Nuclear Medicine Technical Working Group (NM-TWG) to advise the ministry on the development and implementation of nuclear medicine services in Nigeria.

He noted that this move was part of strengthening the country’s collaboration with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and other international partners.

NICRAT’s efforts in cancer prevention and research

Prof. Usman Aliyu, Director-General of the National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT), outlined significant strides in implementing the National Strategic Cancer Control Plan (2023–2027).

“These efforts include training healthcare workers in basic cancer prevention services across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones and introducing preventive oncology clinical services starting in 2024.

“NICRAT is also focused on building research capacity in selected institutions and pioneering collaborative research in cancer genomics.

“This initiative will map genetic mutations of common cancers in Nigeria, laying the foundation for precision oncology care not just in Nigeria, but across the black race,” Aliyu said.

Concerns on cancer health fund allocation

Prof. Abidemi Omonisi, President of the Nigeria Cancer Society (NCS), criticised the N150 million allocated to the Cancer Health Fund (CHF) in the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

He pointed out that cancer treatment often costs between N15 million and N25 million, an amount many patients cannot afford. Omonisi also called for the inclusion of neglected cancers in the Cancer Health Fund.

He further lamented the lack of involvement from many state governments in the fight against cancer, stressing that while the federal government was making significant efforts, the states needed to do more for the initiative to have a real impact.

WHO’s support for people-centered cancer care

Dr. Walter Mulombo, the Country Representative of WHO, commented on the theme, emphasising that it highlighted the unique experience of every cancer patient and advocated for a people-centered approach to cancer care.

“This approach ensures that health systems focus not only on treating the disease but also on the needs and experiences of individuals, families, and communities,” Mulombo said.

World Cancer Day serves as an international observance to raise awareness about cancer and encourage prevention, early detection, and treatment. The “United by Unique” campaign promotes a people-centered approach to cancer care, putting individuals and communities at the heart of health systems.