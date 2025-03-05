The Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Senate to passing key legislation that will propel the nation towards achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District, made this known on Tuesday during a meeting with a delegation from the United Kingdom Parliament at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja.

He stated that several legislative measures enacted by the 10th Senate are already impacting citizens’ lives and contributing to national prosperity.

Bamidele stated that these laws are designed to enhance economic competitiveness, improve national security, and strengthen Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

The Senate Leader highlighted the critical role of the National Assembly in fostering a resilient economy and a functional political system that ensures national security and sustainable development.

“Since the birth of the 10th Senate about two years ago, I have been discharging the duties of my office with modest records of accomplishments.

“One of such accomplishments is the timely passage of key legislations, particularly in the areas of fiscal reform and national security,” Bamidele said

He noted that through bipartisan engagement, the Senate has successfully passed laws that create a more competitive economic environment, positioning Nigeria for a $1 trillion economy by the end of the decade.

“I am proud to say that many of these legislative initiatives are already making a difference in the daily lives of our citizens. As we look towards the future, we remain deeply committed to strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions,” he added.

Strengthening Parliamentary Synergies

Bamidele emphasized the importance of Nigeria’s collaboration with international parliamentary institutions to bridge capacity gaps and enhance legislative efficiency.

He noted that the National Assembly is engaging with global counterparts to adopt best practices that will further drive economic reforms and governance improvements.

“Our engagement with different parliamentary associations and institutions across the world is helping us address the dearth of institutional capacity, ensuring that Nigeria benefits from global best practices,” he said.

Addressing Gender Representation in Politics

During the meeting, gender inclusivity in Nigeria’s political landscape was also discussed. The leader of the UK delegation, Kate Osamor, emphasized the need for greater female representation in the National Assembly. She urged Nigerian lawmakers to take active steps toward bridging the gender gap in elective offices.

“We have to make sure that more women are in the parliament. Every society is a reflection of elected representatives,” Osamor said.

In response, Bamidele assured the delegation that the 10th Senate remains committed to addressing gender sensitivity issues.

He reiterated that efforts were underway to improve women’s participation in governance through legislative and policy measures.