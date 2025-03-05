The Government of Canada is providing 70,000 job opportunities for young people this summer through its Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) program.

The initiative aims to help youth develop skills, gain experience, and explore career paths, all while earning income to support their education and living costs.

According to Canada Immigration Services, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien, announced that 70,000 summer job placements will be available for youth between the ages of 15 and 30.

The government’s continued commitment to CSJ builds on the success of the previous year, where 71,200 jobs were created, surpassing the target of 70,000.

Youth can access jobs on the job bank

Starting April 21st, 2025, young job seekers can find job opportunities through the Job Bank website and mobile app.

Jobs will be available in various sectors, including recreation, food services, marketing, tourism, housing construction, and environmental protection.

These positions are meant to offer youths a chance to apply for roles that align with their interests or in growing fields facing labor shortages.

Prioritizing equity in job opportunities

The CSJ program focuses on providing opportunities for youths who face employment barriers, such as Indigenous youth, foreign and racialized youth, youth with disabilities, and those in rural or remote communities.

By targeting these groups, the program seeks to offer equitable access to employment and skills development, ensuring all young people have the opportunity to succeed in the job market.

Long-term benefits of participation in CSJ

The Canada Summer Jobs program is part of the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy (YESS), which helps young people transition into the workforce.

According to an independent audit by the Office of the Auditor General of Canada, youth who participate in CSJ have better long-term earnings than those who do not. Reports inform that in a 2024 survey, 92% of respondents reported gaining confidence in multiple skills needed for future employment, and 85% expressed optimism about their future job prospects.

Government investment in youth employment

Details inform that the Government of Canada is investing $351.2 million for the YESS program in 2025–26, as outlined in Budget 2024. This investment includes $200.5 million for CSJ, focusing on creating summer job opportunities in sectors such as housing construction, which face critical labor shortages.

An additional $150.7 million will also support job placements and employment services for youth through the broader YESS program.

“A summer job is more than just a paycheque—it’s a chance for young people to gain experience, develop new skills, and explore career paths that interest them,” said Minister Ien.

“Through Canada Summer Jobs, there are thousands of opportunities for youth to grow, contribute to their communities, and build a strong foundation for their future.”

This program is meant to support youth in developing the skills and work experience necessary for future employment, helping to prepare them for the challenges of entering the workforce.