The Federal Government, through the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), has announced the cancellation of all import declarations made during the brief implementation period of the now-suspended 4% Free-on-Board (FOB) charge on imports.

This was contained in a press release posted on the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Nigerian Customs Service on Monday.

The statement read, in part “Sequel to the earlier press release announcing the suspension of the 4% Free-on-Board (FOB) charge on imports, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) wishes to inform stakeholders that all import declarations made during the initial implementation period have been cancelled.”

The 4% FOB charge was introduced as part of fiscal measures intended to enhance government revenue from import transactions.

However, following widespread concerns from stakeholders in the import sector, the Federal Government, through the NCS, announced its suspension.

In light of this suspension, the customs service has now taken the additional step of canceling declarations made during the short-lived implementation period to prevent procedural inconsistencies and ensure seamless customs clearance.

Measure necessary to “maintain consistency in customs operations” – NCS

According to the statement “This measure is necessary to ensure clarity, maintain consistency in customs operations, and prevent any disruptions in clearance processes. Affected importers, customs agents, and stakeholders are, therefore, required to recapture their declarations to proceed with the clearance of their goods.”

The statement said the decision aligns with the provisions of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 and reflects the Service’s commitment to engaging stakeholders through robust consultation and dialogue.

Nairametrics reports that the service announced the suspension of the implementation of the 4% Free-on-Board (FOB) value charge on imports, as stipulated in Section 18(1)(a) of the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA) 2023.

Technology-Driven Modernisation and Trade Facilitation

The NCSA 2023 empowers the Nigeria Customs Service to drive modernisation through various technological innovations. Section 28 of the Act mandates the development and maintenance of electronic systems to facilitate seamless information exchange between the NCS, other government agencies, and traders.

As part of its digital transformation agenda, the Service has already implemented several innovative solutions, including the recently deployed B’Odogwu clearance system. This system has significantly improved clearance times and enhanced transparency within the import process.

Other key modernisation initiatives outlined in the Act include:

Single Window Implementation (Section 33): A centralised digital platform to streamline trade facilitation and reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks.

Risk Management Systems (Section 32): Leveraging data analytics and artificial intelligence to improve risk profiling and enhance security at entry points.