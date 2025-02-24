The General Manager of EFAB Properties Limited, Segun J. Adeleke, testified on Monday before the Federal High Court in Abuja that former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello’s name did not appear on the documents for two properties, collectively worth about N550 million, purchased from the company at the time of acquisition.

Adeleke was presented by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as its first witness in the 16-count, N80 billion money laundering charges against Bello.

Nairametrics previously reported that Bello pleaded not guilty before Justice Emeka Nwite following his arraignment by the EFCC.

Bello and others are accused of conspiring in February 2016 to convert N80,246,470,088.88, allegedly obtained through a criminal breach of trust, violating Section 18(a) and punishable under Section 15(3) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011, as amended.

What transpired at previous proceedings

Following the ex-governor’s arraignment on December 13, 2024, he pleaded not guilty to all 19 charges as read to him by the registrar.

In seeking bail, Bello’s lawyer, Joseph Daudu SAN, pledged that his client would attend court throughout the trial and would not jump bail.

The EFCC did not oppose the bail request, stating it was at the court’s discretion.

Ruling on the submissions, Justice Nwite stated that bail is the constitutional right of a party.

He granted bail to Bello in the sum of N500 million and two sureties in like sum, who must possess landed property in Abuja.

He also ordered that the defendant deposit his international passport with the court and be remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre pending the perfection of the bail conditions.

The judge then adjourned the case to today, February 24, 28, 2025, and March 6 and 7 for trial.

Court Proceedings

At the resumed proceedings on Monday, Adeleke, led in evidence by EFCC lawyer Kemi Pinheiro SAN, stated that EFAB Properties Limited specializes in real estate and developing high-profile houses in locations like Maitama, Asokoro, and Wuse.

The witness recalled being invited by the EFCC, adding he has “received several invitations from the EFCC” regarding properties, including one at “No 1. Ikogosi Spring Close, Maitama, Abuja.”

The witness said that in 2020, while he was in the office, “my Chairman, Chief Fabian Umuora, introduced me to a young man named Shehu Bello.”

According to him, they ( Shehu Bello and the chairman) had discussed purchasing the property in question.

“We had a discussion concerning the purchase of the property in question. He(the chairman) told me that the young man would return to make payment for the property at an agreed price of N550 million,” the witness said.

The EFCC lawyer then asked the witness about another property at 5th Avenue in Gwarinpa related to the case.

The witness responded that the property in dispute was purchased by one Nuhu Mohammed for N70 million and was paid for through a bank transfer.

During cross-examination by Bello’s lawyer, Daudu, the witness affirmed that his actions during the transactions were based on his chairman’s instructions.

The witness denied initiating any discussion with Shehu Bello on his own before the property’s purchase.

The witness further said: “He (Shehu Bello) did not sign the property documents in my presence,” adding he did not see the ex-governor throughout the transaction.

“Does the defendant’s (Yahaya Bello) name appear anywhere on the documents you said are with the EFCC to the best of your recollection?” Daudu asked.

“No, my lord,” Adeleke responded, concluding his testimony.

After him, the EFCC presented its second witness (on subpoena), Williams Abimbola, a compliance officer with the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc.

The witness read out parts of the documents the subpoena demanded, including the statements of account of the Kogi State Government House from January 1, 2016, to January 31, 2024, as well as account opening packages of the American International School and the school’s statements of accounts.

These documents were tendered as exhibits in court, and Justice Nwite adjourned the case until March 6 and 7 for the continuation of the trial.

What You Should Know