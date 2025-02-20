Providus Bank is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Mahmud Tukur as a Non-Executive Director. His appointment was ratified at the Bank’s Annual General Meeting, held at the Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos

Mr. Mahmud Tukur, who is the Founder and GCEO of Ashgrove Group, is an Award-Winning Global Business Leader, with three decades of experience across the energy, maritime, infrastructure and technology sectors.

We are delighted to welcome Mr. Mahmud Tukur to our Board. His extensive experience and multifaceted skillsets including corporate governance, risk management, strategy and performance management will be invaluable as we strengthen our strategic direction and drive sustained growth.

RelatedStories No Content Available

His leadership acumen and deep industry insights align with our vision for future forward banking.

Mr. Tukur became the Youngest CEO of a Publicly Listed Company in Nigeria at age 37 when he was appointed to lead Eterna Plc, an indigenous downstream oil company listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). He spearheaded a remarkable transformation of the company’s fortunes twice, earning him recognition as one of the top 25 CEOs of publicly listed companies in Nigeria as well as the prestigious Downstream CEO of the Year award.

He holds a Joint Honours degree in Accounting & Management from the Business School of the University of Wales College, Cardiff. He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Directors (CIoD), a member of the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria (SCGN) a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Shipping (Nigeria), and a member of several chambers of commerce. He is also a recipient of a National Honour, Officer of the Order of the Mono (OOM), from the Republic of Togo.

Mahmud joins the distinguished nine-member Providus Bank Board chaired by Alhaji Hussaini Dikko. Other esteemed members include Maurice Onokwai, Chuka Eseka, Funmi Agusto, Bernadine Okeke, and Dr. Belinda Bobby Diei as Non-Executive Directors.

The Executive Directors of the Bank are Walter Akpani (Managing Director/CEO), Kingsley Aigbokhaevbo (Deputy Managing Director) and Deoye Ojuroye (Executive Director).

With this strategic appointment, Providus Bank reinforces its commitment to excellence in governance, innovation, and sustainable growth.