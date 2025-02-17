To further strengthen Nigeria’s trade finance sector, First City Monument Bank Limited (FCMB) and Union Systems Limited (USL) have renewed their partnership for the Bank’s continued use of Kachasi, a fully automated, end-to-end platform providing comprehensive local and international trade finance solutions.

This aligns with FCMB’s purpose of fostering inclusive and sustainable growth by building a supportive ecosystem that connects people, capital, and markets.

Developed by USL, Kachasi is Africa’s leading trade finance software, designed to meet the unique needs of financial institutions. The platform facilitates convenient, prompt, and secure trade transactions while ensuring compliance with local and international regulations. Additionally, it enables businesses engaged in import and export trade to operate more efficiently and access opportunities in the global market.

“The continued partnership between Union Systems and FCMB affirms the transformative impact of Kachasi on our trade finance operations,” said Taiwo Shekoni, the Bank’s Group Head of International Trade Service.

He added: “The software has become an indispensable tool for our trade finance operations by automating processes, enhancing compliance, and providing insightful analytics. This renewal represents more than just a software agreement; it signifies a shared commitment to innovation, excellence, and the future of trade finance in Nigeria.”

Also commenting, Seun Adeleye, the Divisional Head of Sales at USL, said: “At USL, the continuous success of our partners is a priority to us, and we pride ourselves in ensuring we provide the top-notch support they require to succeed. FCMB’s decision to renew its partnership with us reflects our commitment to exceptional customer service. Our team of experts works closely with FCMB to ensure Kachasi consistently delivers value, addressing any challenges promptly and effectively. This collaborative approach has strengthened our relationship with FCMB and highlighted the value we bring as a trusted technology partner”.

Kachasi’s configurable architecture ensures seamless integration with existing systems while adapting to FCMB’s specific operational requirements. The software’s robust reporting capabilities provide actionable insights, empowering the Bank to make data-driven decisions that enhance trade strategies and customer offerings.

FCMB is committed to driving sustainable economic growth in Nigeria. Between January and June 2024, the Bank facilitated over $900 million in export trade flows, supporting the government’s economic diversification efforts.

About First City Monument Bank

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) is a member of FCMB Group Plc. The Bank is committed to fostering inclusive and sustainable growth by building a supportive ecosystem rooted in Africa (primarily Nigeria) that connects people, capital, and markets.

About Union Systems Limited

Union Systems Limited is a leading financial software company in Africa. For over twenty years, we have delivered innovative software solutions to banks and corporations across the continent, allowing them to automate and digitize their financial operations fully. With a team of seasoned professionals and a deep understanding of the African market, USL is dedicated to transforming the financial services industry through technology.

