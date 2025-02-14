The United States has changed its non-immigrant visa renewal process, reducing the eligibility period from 48 months to 12 months.

This change, as stated, will affect many foreign nationals, especially those with H-1B, H-4, B1, and F1 visas.

It will likely increase pressure on visa holders to renew their documentation more quickly than before.

The update, outlined by TravelBiz, eliminates the 48-month renewal window previously introduced as a temporary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the new rule in effect, applicants must now renew their visas within a 12-month period after expiration.

Updated eligibility criteria for visa renewals

Reports inform that under the revised policy, applicants must ensure that their U.S. visa is either still valid or expired within the last 12 months. To qualify for the renewal process, applicants must meet several conditions:

The previous visa must be in the same category as the one being renewed.

The applicant’s most recent visa must have been issued after their 14th birthday.

The visa cannot have been lost, stolen, canceled, or revoked.

Applicants must not have had any visa refusals after their most recent issuance.

Additionally, specific criteria apply to holders of J visas. These applicants must provide a valid DS-2019 form for certain exchange visitor programs.

Impact of shortened renewal window

The reduced 12-month window for visa renewals is expected to create challenges for many visa holders. With less time to renew, applicants will have to plan their renewals more quickly.

This, as reported, has led to an increase in applicants seeking in-person interviews, as opposed to utilizing the Dropbox process. As demand for interviews grows, securing an appointment may become more competitive.

Moreover, this change is expected to further burden the already crowded Dropbox system. Many eligible applicants who would have previously used the mail-in renewal process may now need to attend an in-person interview due to the shortened window.

Calculating the 12-month period and additional delays

Applicants are informed that they must calculate their eligibility for visa renewal from the expiration date of their last visa. The renewal application must be received at the U.S. embassy or consulate within 12 months of the visa’s expiration.

Any delays in submission could make applicants ineligible for the expedited renewal process, requiring them to undergo a standard interview.

In addition to the policy change, recent reports indicate that the U.S. State Department is cutting staff at embassies worldwide, which could further delay visa processing.

This reduction in staff may lead to longer wait times for visa approvals and increased scrutiny in the processing of applications.

What visa holders should do now

To process through these new regulations, applicants are encouraged to act quickly. Visa holders should plan their renewals ahead of time and regularly check for available appointment slots. Given the high demand for interviews, securing an appointment early is crucial. It is also important for applicants to stay informed by visiting the U.S. embassy or consulate websites and consulting with immigration experts for guidance.

Visa holders should also be aware that delays in processing and longer wait times may affect travel and employment plans. The latest policy changes emphasize the need for applicants to remain proactive and well-informed to avoid complications during the renewal process.